 

LPL Financial Supports Austin Community Impacted by Winter Storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that its charitable arm, LPL Financial Foundation, has contributed financial support to organizations supporting residents in central Texas impacted by the recent winter storms. LPL maintains an office in Austin, which was among many areas of Texas that experienced power and water outages as a result of the historic storm.

“We believe in the importance of supporting and strengthening the communities where we live and work,” said Tim Carter, LPL senior vice president and president of the LPL Financial Foundation. “The effects of this winter storm have been devastating and our hearts are with everyone across Texas. Now, as recovery begins in the greater Austin area, essential items such as food and shelter are in great need and charitable organizations are under stress.”

The LPL Financial Foundation is providing financial support to two community-based organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to communities in and around Austin:

  • Austin Area Urban League helps under-served populations build a foundation for social and economic equity. The donation supports the League’s Love Your Neighbor campaign, which helps housing-insecure individuals and families by providing shelter, food, water, clothing and more during recovery from the storm.
  • Central Texas Food Bank provides hot meals to individuals and families through warming shelters, schools and other community locations.

In addition to these direct donations, the LPL Financial Foundation offers a Matching Gifts program, which can double the impact of any charitable contribution made by an LPL Financial advisor or employee.

