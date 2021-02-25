 

2021 Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Survey Now Open

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:04  |  35   |   |   

DevOps Institute, in partnership with Catchpoint and VMware Tanzu, encourages IT professionals to share their insights into SRE teams, metrics and automation in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional member association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of the 2021 SRE Survey. DevOps Institute, Catchpoint and VMware Tanzu have collaborated to offer the 2021 survey. The survey will result in a more in-depth understanding of how SRE teams are organized, how they are measured, and a deep dive into specific automation needs within SRE teams.

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/

Take the 2021 SRE Survey here: http://bit.ly/3dKh22E

"This year is critical for collecting data on the state of SRE after an unforeseeable 2020," said Eveline Oehrlich, Chief Research Officer at DevOps Institute. "The survey takes a deep dive into the practices, organizational dynamics and critical changes to the SRE role over the last year. This data will be essential to building a report to help SRE teams gather a baseline and continue to advance the enterprise SRE role in 2021 and beyond."

The goal of the report is to offer practical details to continuously update the roadmap for adopting and expanding SRE success. The survey will focus on collecting data around:

  • Organizational structures, topology, and team composition.
  • Where the responsibility of SRE lies and what has changed since last year.
  • Specific practices that lead to improved automation work.
  • Key automation topics which are essential for SRE work.

"The survey is essential to gathering extensive data from the industry—which will allow us to take an intensive look at the overall state of SRE," said Leo Vasiliou, former IT Ops practitioner and current Director of Product Marketing at Catchpoint. "We are excited about the partnership with DevOps Institute and VMWare Tanzu to learn the state of SRE in 2021. The survey results will help the SRE community better understand the challenges ahead and ensure they will find success in 2021."

The 2021 SRE Survey is open now and will close on April 1, 2021. Additionally, for every survey taken, Catchpoint is donating $5 to Devices for Students, which helps to ensure all students have access to digital learning opportunities. Take the survey now.

About Catchpoint
Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experiences of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by the cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it's the only DEM platform that can scale and support today's customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell and Priceline trust Catchpoint's out-of-the box monitoring platform to proactively detect, repair and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

About the DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is a professional member association whose mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.

We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.

We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute
Instagram | @humansofdevops
Facebook | Humans of DevOps 

Media Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
+1 303-581-7760
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2021 Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Survey Now Open DevOps Institute, in partnership with Catchpoint and VMware Tanzu, encourages IT professionals to share their insights into SRE teams, metrics and automation in 2021 BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DevOps Institute, a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT
Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Arete Incident Response Expands Executive Leadership Team
Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods