Pendo Beats Annual Revenue Target, Plans to Hire 400 People in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, a platform that accelerates successful product adoption, today announced highlights from its fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2021. Notable milestones include substantial growth in bookings from new and existing customers, the launch of its Pendo Free product, and global expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. Demand for Pendo increased as companies plan for long-term remote or hybrid work environments; the proliferation of workplace software has made it a necessity for companies to invest in tools to drive software adoption.

Pendo invests in product innovation to help companies drive digital adoption, go-to-market and global expansion to meet demand for better digital experiences.

To prepare for future growth, the company also announced plans to hire 400 people this year. More than 120 positions are open now at www.pendo.io/careers/.

"Despite the many challenges of 2020, the team innovated and hustled to meet growing demand for Pendo as companies' digital transformation plans accelerated," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "I'm excited to continue that pace of innovation this year as we launch new products and expand our global footprint."

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

Revenue and customer growth: Pendo exceeded revenue expectations for the year, with growth in new bookings from traditional enterprises and increased sales from existing customers. The customer count approached 2000, with new customers in the fourth quarter including John Wiley & Sons, Imperfect Foods Inc., Mercury Insurance, Inc., Essity Hygiene and Health AB, Salesloft, Seismic Software, Brainshark, Zix, and Balto Software.

Global expansion: Pendo now employs more than 100 people outside the United States, with growth of its teams in Israel and the United Kingdom and its late 2020 expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. Pendo opened an office in Tokyo in November 2020, and will open an office in Sydney, Australia in early 2021, bringing its total global office count to eight.

Product: Over the fiscal year, Pendo shipped 67 product releases, leading to new products, features and capabilities, including:

Pendo Free : A free version of Pendo gives companies access to Pendo's analytics and in-app guidance capabilities, helping product managers answer the common question: Are my customers using my product the way we envisioned they would?

A of Pendo gives companies access to Pendo's analytics and in-app guidance capabilities, helping product managers answer the common question: Are my customers using my product the way we envisioned they would? Core Events : This new set of features lets product teams identify which user actions in their applications are most critical for achieving product adoption and customer retention, and then track user engagement over time.

: This new set of features lets product teams identify which user actions in their applications are most critical for achieving product adoption and customer retention, and then track user engagement over time. Product Engagement Score (PES) : Calculated by averaging adoption of Core Events, growth and stickiness, PES offers product leaders a single metric to describe how their product is performing, and it's now available as a feature inside Pendo. Product leaders can view their score and drill down into each of the three metrics in order to set goals and create action plans to improve product engagement over time.

: Calculated by averaging adoption of Core Events, growth and stickiness, PES offers product leaders a single metric to describe how their product is performing, and it's now available as a feature inside Pendo. Product leaders can view their score and drill down into each of the three metrics in order to set goals and create action plans to improve product engagement over time. Digital Adoption: A suite of solutions that increase employee productivity and satisfaction by accelerating the adoption of software used by internal teams. Companies can boost training efforts, improve user compliance and simplify complex user experiences.

A suite of solutions that increase employee productivity and satisfaction by accelerating the adoption of software used by internal teams. Companies can boost training efforts, improve user compliance and simplify complex user experiences. Adopt for Partners: Pendo's first OEM product counts 14 partners, with hundreds of their customers using Pendo to deliver customized in-app training to their employees. New partners include Cartegraph, Encode, PrismHR and Wolters Kluwer TeamMate.

Pendo's first OEM product counts 14 partners, with hundreds of their customers using Pendo to deliver customized in-app training to their employees. New partners include Cartegraph, Encode, PrismHR and Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. Partners/Integrations: Pendo now integrates with 40 technology partners and counts 20 solutions partners.

Community: Pendo supported customers and the broader product community through virtual events, education and thought leadership, and a new book: