 

Lenovo to Be Main Sponsor of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The world’s greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest, Red Bull Illume returns in 2021 with global technology leader, Lenovo, as its Exclusive Computing Sponsor. A showcase for the best of adventure and action sports imagery, the competition is expected once again to receive tens of thousands of entries from around the world including some of the most creative and extreme images ever captured. As part of this two-year partnership, Lenovo will be involved through brand, product placement and logo incorporation for both online and in-person content, prizes for finalists and winners, as well as having promotional access to the incredible contest imagery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005071/en/

Austrian photographer Philip Platzer gets the perfect in-air shot of Red Bull Skydive teammate, Marco Fürst, participating in The Megaswing Project. (Photo: Philip Platzer/ Red Bull Illume)

Austrian photographer Philip Platzer gets the perfect in-air shot of Red Bull Skydive teammate, Marco Fürst, participating in The Megaswing Project. (Photo: Philip Platzer/ Red Bull Illume)

Lenovo enables a more inclusive and inspired world for all through smarter technology, so it’s fitting Lenovo should present this year’s Best of Instagram category that opens up the competition to all. Unlike the contest’s nine other categories which are adjudicated by a panel of 50 photo and digital experts from around the world, the finalists and category winners for Best of Instagram by Lenovo are selected through public voting. Each month, from March 1 to July 31, 2021, there will be five still and five moving images pre-selected by an internal jury which are put out to a community vote. The top choices from each month will become official Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 Finalists; from these, a final online vote will decide the best still image and the best moving image, to be crowned as Lenovo’s Best of Instagram Category Winners. Anyone can submit their moving or still images on Instagram by tagging @redbullillume and #rbi21submission.

The Overall Winner of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 is selected from all the category winners by the international judging panel. There is a total of 10 categories which are created to truly shine a light on the lifestyle and culture behind today’s professional and amateur content creators and their dedication to the craft. Each edition of the contest brings out a new level of never-seen-before creativity, and this edition is bound to be full of imagery that pushes the boundaries of content creation in adventure and action sports imagery.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lenovo to Be Main Sponsor of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 The world’s greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest, Red Bull Illume returns in 2021 with global technology leader, Lenovo, as its Exclusive Computing Sponsor. A showcase for the best of adventure and action sports imagery, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update