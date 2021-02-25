Lenovo to Be Main Sponsor of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021

The world’s greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest, Red Bull Illume returns in 2021 with global technology leader, Lenovo, as its Exclusive Computing Sponsor. A showcase for the best of adventure and action sports imagery, the competition is expected once again to receive tens of thousands of entries from around the world including some of the most creative and extreme images ever captured. As part of this two-year partnership, Lenovo will be involved through brand, product placement and logo incorporation for both online and in-person content, prizes for finalists and winners, as well as having promotional access to the incredible contest imagery.

Austrian photographer Philip Platzer gets the perfect in-air shot of Red Bull Skydive teammate, Marco Fürst, participating in The Megaswing Project. (Photo: Philip Platzer/ Red Bull Illume)

Lenovo enables a more inclusive and inspired world for all through smarter technology, so it’s fitting Lenovo should present this year’s Best of Instagram category that opens up the competition to all. Unlike the contest’s nine other categories which are adjudicated by a panel of 50 photo and digital experts from around the world, the finalists and category winners for Best of Instagram by Lenovo are selected through public voting. Each month, from March 1 to July 31, 2021, there will be five still and five moving images pre-selected by an internal jury which are put out to a community vote. The top choices from each month will become official Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 Finalists; from these, a final online vote will decide the best still image and the best moving image, to be crowned as Lenovo’s Best of Instagram Category Winners. Anyone can submit their moving or still images on Instagram by tagging @redbullillume and #rbi21submission.

The Overall Winner of Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 is selected from all the category winners by the international judging panel. There is a total of 10 categories which are created to truly shine a light on the lifestyle and culture behind today’s professional and amateur content creators and their dedication to the craft. Each edition of the contest brings out a new level of never-seen-before creativity, and this edition is bound to be full of imagery that pushes the boundaries of content creation in adventure and action sports imagery.