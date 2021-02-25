 

Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Regions executives will speak during a fireside chat beginning at 11:20 a.m. ET. To listen, visit Regions’ Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available on the Investor Relations page following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.



