Yesway to Carry A88CBD Products in Convenience Stores Across Midwest

“We are excited to announce that our A88CBD lemon-lime flavored water and four flavors of our gummies will be carried by one of the fastest-growing convenience stores chains in the U.S.,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Yesway merged with Allsup stores in November of 2019 to create a leading c-store operator with almost 402 retail locations and growing. This is a meaningful win for our A88CBD brand and came in coordination with our CBD-focused DSD partner, BettermentRS. They will also assist with fulfillment efforts to all Yesway stores.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that all Yesway/Allsup convenience stores will carry A88CBD ingestibles in retail locations across the Midwest.

“Our recent engagement with BettermentRS is off to a great start. This will be the first of many wins with BettermentRS, and we are excited to be working with a great partner. We remain committed to becoming a trusted national brand and one of the leading brick-and-mortar CBD providers in the nation in the next 12 to 18 months and continue to add to our topline growth with A88CBD and our market leading Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused waters leading the charge.”

About Yesway

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and Clovis, NM. Yesway is currently ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News “2020 Top 20 Growth Chains” list, after being ranked #1 on the “2019 Top 20 Growth Chains” list, is ranked #17 on the “CSP Top 202 Chains” list by total portfolio size. Yesway’s fast-growing portfolio currently consists of 402 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years.

About BettermentRS

BettermentRS is a health and wellness company based in West Des Moines, Iowa. The company is laser-focused on providing clients with thoughtful sourcing and distribution of top-tier and emerging hemp brands and offers a complete portfolio of services to both suppliers and retailers, including comprehensive brand management, logistics solutions, and education. BettermentRS’s clients include a growing list of large national chains, regional retailers/distributors, and many specialty and nutrition retailers.