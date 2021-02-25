 

Nutrien Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) (Nutrien) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted Nutrien's notice to commence a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange or alternative Canadian trading systems, or as otherwise permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Nutrien. Nutrien believes that purchasing its own common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity, is in the best interests of the company and is consistent with Nutrien's objective of delivering a strong return of capital to its shareholders over time. As of February 16, 2021, Nutrien had 569,368,963 common shares outstanding and, therefore, is permitted to repurchase up to 28,468,448 of its outstanding common shares pursuant to the NCIB. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX normal course issuer bid rules and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Nutrien's common shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Nutrien will limit daily purchases of common shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25 percent (357,658 common shares) of the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX (1,430,634 common shares) during any trading day. Purchases under the NCIB will be made through open market purchases at market price, as well as by other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulatory authorities, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any exemption order. Purchases of common shares may commence on March 1, 2021 and will expire on the earlier of February 28, 2022, the date on which the company has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases. Nutrien has entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker which will enable Nutrien to provide standard instructions and purchase common shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these black-out periods, common shares may be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutrien Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) (Nutrien) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted Nutrien's notice to commence a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares. Under the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholdersâ€™ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms â€“ ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones â€“ Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERTâ€“ Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholdersâ€™ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholdersâ€™ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Nutrienâ€™s CFO Pedro Farah to Speak at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
24.02.21
Nutrienâ€™s CEO Chuck Magro to Speak at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference
18.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste - Walmart enttÃ¤uscht
18.02.21
ROUNDUP 2: Bafin zweifelt an Milliardenabschreibung von K+S - Kurs bricht ein
18.02.21
Agrarboom beschert K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien ZuwÃ¤chse und gute Aussichten
18.02.21
Strong Execution and Improved Market Conditions Set up 2021 and Beyond
17.02.21
Nutrien Increases Dividend and Announces Intent to Launch a New Share Repurchase Program
01.02.21
K+S liefert vorerst nicht mehr nach Indien wegen zu niedriger Preise(2) 
01.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schwÃ¤cheln weiter - Sorge um Kali-Preiskampf
30.01.21
Kali-Preisvereinbarung zwischen Indien und Belarus nicht marktÃ¼blich

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
11
Nutrien - entstanden aus der Fusion von Potash und Agrium