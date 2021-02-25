Nutrien Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) (Nutrien) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted Nutrien's notice to commence a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange or alternative Canadian trading systems, or as otherwise permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Nutrien. Nutrien believes that purchasing its own common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity, is in the best interests of the company and is consistent with Nutrien's objective of delivering a strong return of capital to its shareholders over time. As of February 16, 2021, Nutrien had 569,368,963 common shares outstanding and, therefore, is permitted to repurchase up to 28,468,448 of its outstanding common shares pursuant to the NCIB. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.