 

Aimmune Presents New Clinical Data From Pooled Safety Analysis in Patients Treated With PALFORZIA for up to ~3.5 Years

Aimmune Therapeutics, a Nestlé Health Science company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced new clinical data from a pooled analysis of three controlled phase 3 (PALISADE1, RAMSES, ARTEMIS2) and three open-label extension (ARC0043, ARC008, ARC011) trials of PALFORZIA [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp]. These data will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Virtual Annual Meeting held February 26 – March 1, 2021.

In patients with peanut allergy (ages 4 through 17) who continued daily treatment with PALFORZIA for up to 3.5 years reported adverse events were mostly mild, occurred early on in treatment, and declined over the course of treatment. With longer-term treatment, systemic allergic reactions and epinephrine use were rare and continued to decrease with treatment.

“As a practicing allergist, I have seen firsthand the burden that peanut allergy has on children and their families, significantly restricting their daily activities as they try to avoid accidental exposure,” said Thomas Casale, MD, lead author of the analysis and professor of medicine at the University of South Florida. “These data provide insight into the long-term safety of PALFORZIA as a treatment option. It also highlights that in these clinical trials, severe allergic reactions associated with the treatment were uncommon – potentially a critical factor for patients and their allergists as they consider PALFORZIA as a treatment option.”

The findings being presented at AAAAI further build on the full results from ARC004, the open-label follow-on study to the pivotal phase 3 PALISADE trial of PALFORZIA, which were published in the Journal of Allergy & Clinical Immunology: In Practice, on December 31, 2020, and reported that long-term daily dosing with PALFORZIA was well tolerated, with no newly identified safety concerns. Furthermore, the data showed that continued daily treatment with PALFORZIA beyond one year in peanut-allergic patients (ages 4 through 17) resulted in sustained efficacy, was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile, and was associated with changes in blood levels of peanut-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) and immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) that suggest ongoing immunomodulation during the second year of treatment with PALFORZIA. High rates of desensitization were also observed, which improved over time; desensitization rates were highest in those receiving daily dosing of PALFORZIA for the longest duration (2 years).

