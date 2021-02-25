Boston Private Expands Miami Office to Accommodate Growth

Boston Private announced the opening of its office in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood in January of 2020. The firm is now expanding its physical space to accommodate growth. The office provides access to Boston Private’s holistic wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices, as well as endowments and foundations. It also acts as a regional base for serving the firm’s U.S. Southeast and Latin American clients. The firm has hired several advisors and administrative staff to serve the region, with plans to hire more.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (“Boston Private”), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust, and banking services, today announced the expansion of its Miami, FL office, more than doubling the size of the firm’s space in the Four Seasons Hotel Office Tower just one year after opening the office.

“In what has been an atypical year, we are proud of the growth we have been able to achieve in Miami, continuing to hire, acquire new clients, and deliver exceptional advice and service throughout the pandemic,” said Paul Simons, President of Private Banking, Wealth & Trust for Boston Private. “We are excited to continue to serve the growing community of entrepreneurs and professionals who call Miami home.”

Long an important wealth market in the United States, Miami has seen an influx of businesses and wealthy individuals relocating to the area in the last few years – a trend that seems to have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The experience of the last year has caused people and businesses to re-evaluate where they want to be, and Miami has emerged as a highly desirable location,” said Patrick Dwyer, Head of Strategic Business Development and lead advisor in the Miami office. “This office expansion supports our ability to capture the enormous growth opportunity in Miami and deliver our expertise to more individuals and families putting down roots in Florida.”

Boston Private has had a presence in South Florida since 2014, when it established its Palm Beach Gardens location. The firm also serves clients with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

