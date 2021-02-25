 

Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

25.02.2021   

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following upcoming investor conferences. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

  • On Monday, March 1, 2021, the management team will participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET, the management team will present in a virtual Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference: Innovating for a Sustainable Future.
  • On Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET, the management team will present in a Fireside Chat at the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the management team will participate in the UBS Energy Virtual Conference 2021. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 3:15 PM ET, the management team will also present at the Gabelli Waste & Environmental Services Symposium.
  • On Monday, March 22, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET, the management team will present in a Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler 21st Annual Energy Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the management team will participate in the 4th Annual Truist Securities, Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 3.7 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.



