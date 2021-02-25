Ancora Nominates Four Highly-Qualified Candidates for Election to the Board of Blucora, Inc.
Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which owns in the aggregate approximately 3.4% of the outstanding shares of Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR), today issued an open letter to stockholders and announced that it has nominated four highly-qualified candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at Blucora’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”): Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005645/en/
In its letter, Ancora highlights a number of reasons why it believes Blucora needs Board refreshment:
- Negative TSR and Underperformance Relative to Peers. Blucora has delivered negative returns for stockholders over several horizons, including 1-year and 3-year timeframes. The Company’s stock has also consistently and significantly underperformed both its ISS and proxy peers over 1-year and 3-year periods as well as longer-term timeframes.
- Substantial Sum-of-the-Parts (“SOTP”) and Private Market Value Discounts. Blucora is currently trading at a depressed valuation multiple relative to the multiples that Ancora believes could be garnered by the Avantax and TaxAct businesses on a standalone basis. Ancora estimates that closing the SOTP discount could unlock a 40-75% upside from Blucora’s current trading levels based on the Company’s projected FY2021 EBITDA and assuming that any gain on the sale of the TaxAct business would be offset by the Company’s substantial net operating losses. Ancora’s analysis finds that private market transaction multiples for both tax-related and RIA assets are materially higher than Blucora’s current valuation multiple.
- Poor Capital Allocation Has Led to Major Goodwill Impairment. Since 2015, the Board has approved the deployment of ~$940 million on three large acquisitions: HD Vest in 2015, 1st Global in 2019 and HK Financial Services in 2020. However, in May 2020, Blucora recorded a ~$271 million goodwill impairment charge related to two of these acquisitions (HD Vest and 1st Global), representing ~35% of the combined ~$780 million transaction value.
- Bloated Corporate Infrastructure Diluting Stockholder Value. Since 2015, Blucora’s corporate costs have averaged ~$20 million annually, with an upward trend. At the current valuation multiple (~9.5x FY 2021 EBITDA), corporate costs alone represent a drag on stockholder value in excess of $200 million.
- Ineffective Board Oversight and Troubling Management Turnover. Since 2018, the Company has suffered an alarming turnover rate among management, including the loss of both the Company’s CEO and CFO within just a few weeks of the acquisition of HK Financial Services, a material transaction. Ancora believes these events have shaken investor confidence in the Company and highlight the Board’s ineffective oversight of management.
- Entrenchment and Manipulation of Board Election Process. Rather than consider and meaningfully respond to Ancora’s concerns, the Company is wasting stockholder resources on high-priced advisors to try to block Ancora’s valid and timely nomination of director candidates. Among other things, the Company is taking the highly unusual and inequitable step of requiring, as a condition of the submission of stockholder nominations, that Ancora’s nominees consent to being named in the Company’s proxy materials. Ancora views this coercive demand as an obvious entrenchment scheme that is designed to confuse stockholders into believing that Ancora’s nominees support the incumbents when, in fact, they do not. After enduring several weeks of increasingly outlandish legal maneuvers to frustrate and disallow Ancora from nominating director candidates, Ancora filed a lawsuit this week against Blucora and the Board in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in order to ensure a fair, open election contest. Among other things, Ancora is seeking injunctive and declaratory relief that would enjoin the Company from enforcing certain onerous and, Ancora believes, unlawful requirements that would prevent or skew an election contest.
Ancora believes that the election of its full four-member slate of highly-qualified director nominees is necessary to establishing a refreshed Board capable of addressing these issues.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare