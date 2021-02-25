Ancora Nominates Four Highly-Qualified Candidates for Election to the Board of Blucora, Inc.

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which owns in the aggregate approximately 3.4% of the outstanding shares of Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR), today issued an open letter to stockholders and announced that it has nominated four highly-qualified candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at Blucora’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”): Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.

