MarketAxess to Participate in the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to speak at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference at 9:10 a.m. EST on March 1, 2021.



The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/marketaxess-holdings-march-2 ...