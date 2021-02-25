Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and a $2.3M Debenture Conversion Commitment
SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSV-V UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select financial results and presents
business highlights for its the first quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020. The financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) can be viewed on SEDAR
at https://www.sedar.com/.
HIGHLIGHTS
- For its first quarter of 2021 (Q1-21), the Company generated a gross merchant volume (‘GMV’) of $ 2,325k compared to $1,599k for Q1-20, a 45% increase;
- For Q1-21, the Company generated revenues of $897k compared to $601k for Q1-20, a year-over-year increase of $315k or 49.3%;
- For Q1-21, EBITDA totaled $75k compared to $14k for Q1-20, an improvement of $61k;
- During the quarter, the Company finalized the development of its innovative product, UiMeet3D which was launched in early January 2021;
- During the quarter, the Company diversified its activities geographically with the creation of a subsidiary in Mexico and the signature of distribution agreements in Indonesia and Australia;
- During the quarter, the Company begins trading on the OTCQB venture market in the United States.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
Three-month
period ended
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Three-month
period ended
Dec. 31, 2019
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) *
|2,325
|1,599
|Revenues
|897
|601
|COGS and direct charges
|292
|31
|Amortization
|175
|148
|Gross margin (before amortization)
|605
|570
|Operating expenses
|566
|556
|EBITDA**
|75
|14
|Other expenses ***
|1 198
|197
|Net income (loss)
|(1 332)
|(330)
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|(0.01)
|(0.00)
* GMV represents the value of all transactions performed by merchants using Urbanimmersive’s business solutions for invoicing and/or collecting payments for their services.
