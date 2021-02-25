Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and a $2.3M Debenture Conversion Commitment Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.02.2021, 15:00 | 16 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 15:00 | SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSV-V UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select financial results and presents business highlights for its the first quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020. The financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) can be viewed on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.

HIGHLIGHTS For its first quarter of 2021 (Q1-21), the Company generated a gross merchant volume (‘GMV’) of $ 2,325k compared to $1,599k for Q1-20, a 45% increase;

For Q1-21, the Company generated revenues of $897k compared to $601k for Q1-20, a year-over-year increase of $315k or 49.3%;

For Q1-21, EBITDA totaled $75k compared to $14k for Q1-20, an improvement of $61k;

During the quarter, the Company finalized the development of its innovative product, UiMeet3D which was launched in early January 2021;

During the quarter, the Company diversified its activities geographically with the creation of a subsidiary in Mexico and the signature of distribution agreements in Indonesia and Australia;

During the quarter, the Company begins trading on the OTCQB venture market in the United States. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three-month

period ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Three-month

period ended

Dec. 31, 2019 In thousands $ In thousands $ Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) * 2,325 1,599 Revenues 897 601 COGS and direct charges 292 31 Amortization 175 148 Gross margin (before amortization) 605 570 Operating expenses 566 556 EBITDA** 75 14 Other expenses *** 1 198 197 Net income (loss) (1 332) (330) Basic net income (loss) per share (0.01) (0.00) * GMV represents the value of all transactions performed by merchants using Urbanimmersive’s business solutions for invoicing and/or collecting payments for their services. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



