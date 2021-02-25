Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2021.



At December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $7.26 billion and shareholders’ equity of $813.2 million.