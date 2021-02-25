 

Ebang International to Launch Litecoin and Dogecoin Mining Business

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today held a board meeting and passed a resolution (the “Resolution”) to launch a Litecoin and Dogecoin mining business (the “Business”). According to the Resolution, the Company plans to operate its Litecoin (“LTC”) and Dogecoin (“Doge”) mining business by adopting a combination of deploying self-manufactured mining machines and mining machines purchased from other manufacturers as well as leasing computing powers from other mining farms and allow LTC and Doge to be mined simultaneously.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We will develop LTC and Doge mining on the basis of our Bitcoin mining business. The development of the Business will further promote our related cryptocurrency-focused businesses and increase our revenue. We believe this move will accelerate the Company's transformation from solely a hardware manufacturer to a diversified and vertically integrated blockchain company with comprehensive involvements in the blockchain industry value chain.”

There is no guarantee that the Company’s operation of LTC and Doge mining business will commence as planned or at all, or that such business operation will improve the Company’s financial performance or results of operation. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this press release or the forward-looking statements therein.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a leading bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed or registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company seeks to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “potential,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continue,” “likely to” and other similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current market and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Email: ir@ebang.com.cn   

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: (917) 609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com 

 




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $72.4 Million in Gross Proceeds
17.02.21
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
17.02.21
Ebang International to Launch Bitcoin Mining Business
11.02.21
Ebang International Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering
04.02.21
Ebang International Completes Chip Designing for Simultaneous Litecoin and Dogecoin Mining

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
17
Ebang International Holdings Inc - Anbieter eines ASIC-Schaltkreises