Terranet AB Demonstrates Ultra Fast VoxelFlow Sensor at STARTUP AUTOBAHN in joint Presentation with Mercedes-Benz

Breakthrough Sensor Specifically Addresses AV & ADAS Safety Through Life-Saving 3D Vision Technology

Lund, Sweden, February 25, 2021 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assistance software that specifically addresses safety, successfully showcased its patented, ultra-fast VoxelFlow sensor technology at STARTUP AUTOBAHN yesterday, in a joint presentation with Mercedes-Benz. VoxelFlow uses high-speed sensor technology so that autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) can quickly and accurately understand and decipher what's in front of them, enhancing existing radar, lidar, and camera systems that particularly struggle within 30 to 40 meters, when an accident is most likely to take place.

At STARTUP AUTOBAHN, Terranet displayed how its lightning-fast 3D technology, VoxelFlow potentially can scan an area with a radius of 40 meters around the vehicle and react in three milliseconds. Through a project between Mercedes-Benz and Terranet, the VoxelFlow Sensor Data was fed into a safety map for Mercedes-Benz’s navigation system “LiveMap,” which is updated in real-time. Together, the two technologies will be able to dynamically perceive moving objects and subsequently recognize events and hazard spots. Ultimately the partnership between Terranet and Daimler will drastically improve the overall navigation experience and make all our roads safer.

VoxelFlow is a solid-state system that will allow AD/ADAS vehicles to perceive the world in 3D voxels, a stark contrast to today’s 2D pixel-based vision systems. Currently, VoxelFlow processes an astounding 250,000 voxels per second. By the end of 2021, Terranet expects the groundbreaking sensor technology to process over a million voxels, giving driving automation systems the ability to navigate roadways using 3D data points. On its way to becoming an industry-standard sensor system, VoxelFlow will enhance existing radar, lidar, and camera systems, that especially struggle in inclement weather.

“Scandinavia has a rich history in bringing world-changing safety measures to the automotive industry, and Terranet is continuing down that road with our VoxelFlow technology,” said Terranet CEO, Pär-Olof Johannesson. “Roadway-related incidents are the eighth leading cause of death globally. We are not going to cut down that harrowing statistic by using existing laser technology suited for long-range use and hoping we can ‘make it work’ on the average vehicle. If the driving automation industry wants to start taking safety seriously, we need to start embracing 3D vision and technology designed specifically with roadway vehicles in mind.”