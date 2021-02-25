 

Akari Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of Long-Acting PASylated Nomacopan to Treat Retinal Diseases, Including Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Uveitis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:07  |  52   |   |   

  • A newly published review article in the journal CELLS highlights the role LTB4 plays in the induction of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) damage and retinal inflammation in the eye.

  • Elevated VEGF is associated with choroidal neovascularisation (CNV), the cause of wet AMD. Recent data from a laser-induced CNV model suggests one dose of long-acting PASylated nomacopan (PAS-nomacopan) reduced neo-vascularisation by the same amount as Eyelea, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment for AMD.

  • The combined impact of bifunctional nomacopan, which inhibits LTB4, and thereby VEGF production, and also inhibits complement C5, may provide a unique modality for treatment of a number of serious eye diseases, including uveitis and both dry and wet AMD.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, announced today the publication of new data in the journal CELLS. The paper, entitled "Immune-Mediated Retinal Vasculitis in Posterior Uveitis and Experimental Models: The Leukotriene (LT)B4-VEGF Axis," highlights the importance of the LTB4-VEGF axis in the development of sight-threatening retinal inflammation. In a non-infectious allergic uveitis animal model, PAS-nomacopan reduced VEGF by more than 50% compared to saline control, equivalent to the inhibition caused by an anti-VEGF antibody. In addition, PAS-nomacopan was significantly more effective in reducing retinal inflammation than the anti-VEGF antibody.

Separately, Akari recently completed a preclinical study in an industry standard model of laser-induced CNV in which intravitreally injected PAS-nomacopan was compared to Eyelea, an FDA-approved treatment for wet AMD. In this model, PAS-nomacopan injected once during the 16-day treatment period was equivalent to Eyelea in reducing neo-vascularisation.

Further pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic work is underway with PAS-nomacopan to define the optimal dose interval that could be used in clinical trials. PAS-nomacopan is an engineered version of nomacopan with an extended half-life [Kuhn et al, 2016] to increase residency time, thereby reducing injection intervals into the eye. Virginia Calder, Ph.D., Professor of Ocular Immunology at the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology said, “Nomacopan has shown a promising reduction in disease severity in a pre-clinical uveitis model and therefore has the potential to provide a new therapeutic approach in difficult to treat retinal eye diseases such as uveitis where LTB4, VEGF and complement activation are believed to drive disease pathology.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akari Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of Long-Acting PASylated Nomacopan to Treat Retinal Diseases, Including Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Uveitis A newly published review article in the journal CELLS highlights the role LTB4 plays in the induction of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) damage and retinal inflammation in the eye. Elevated VEGF is associated with choroidal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin