 

O2TODAY and SINTX Technologies Enter Commercialization Agreement to Fight COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2TODAY ("O2TODAY"), a mask company that develops, manufactures and commercializes face masks for medical and non-medical uses, and SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) (www.sintx.com), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of silicon nitride ceramics, announced today they have entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement.

O2TODAY expects to release their first consumer mask integrated with SINTX’s silicon nitride during 2021. The mask will inactivate pathogens in the fabric itself, therefore reducing the spread of viral diseases and effectively fighting against COVID-19. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, SINTX Technologies has been testing the antiviral properties of silicon nitride for use in antipathogenic applications. Rigorous safety, efficacy, and wearability tests are currently underway.

O2TODAY and SINTX entered a collaboration during 2020 shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic was underway. The newly announced and signed Technology License Agreement is a 2-year engagement, with an option for extension. The agreement includes a license fee, a commercial agreement on silicon nitride sales, and royalties based upon product sales of the masks and filters.

“We are thrilled to enter this agreement with SINTX Technologies, a company that has a remarkable history of conducting the science and developing products based on silicon nitride and its various formulations,” said Bruce Lorange, CEO of O2TODAY. “We are passionate about respiratory health, and have been an innovator in the design, and manufacturing of protective face wear that reduces exposure to airborne threats since 2015. We believe that this agreement will position O2TODAY as a market leader in the next generation of face masks to combat COVID-19 and other air-borne ailments caused by viruses and bacteria.”

“The development of a catch-and-kill mask containing SINTX’s silicon nitride is an important step towards offering viral protection to healthcare professionals and the general public,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO and President of SINTX Technologies. “Given the effectiveness of silicon nitride in inactivating pathogens, there is an opportunity to turn what has been single-use masks into a reusable PPE, thereby extending their life for healthcare workers and essential personnel.”

