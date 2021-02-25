IMAC Partners with Fortune 500 Company to Launch In-Store Spinal Care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), today announced a strategic partnership with a Fortune 500 company by launching its new wholly-owned subsidiary The Back Space, LLC ( www.back.co ). The Back Space will operate retail healthcare centers specializing in chiropractic and spinal care services inside the partner’s locations. The first location is scheduled to open in April.

The Back Space will specialize in treatments for back and neck pain, soft-tissue recovery, muscle tension and spinal wellness while providing chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies. Each service will be priced at $25 or less per treatment with memberships available for $65 per month.

“We have witnessed a strong demand for spinal care in our IMAC locations and The Back Space will provide convenient and affordable treatments for the 60 million Americans that suffer from back or neck pain,” said Matt Wallis, Chief Operating Officer of IMAC Holdings. “We are excited to launch The Back Space because helping people get back to living their best life is IMAC’s purpose,” he added.

The Back Space will initially open at least five locations as part of a test market with the Fortune 500 partner. The stores will average 800 square feet and require minimal structural and equipment investment to open for customers.

According to the United States Chiropractic Association, back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide and is the most common reason reported for missed work. Experts estimate that up to 80 percent of the population will experience back pain at some point in their lives, regardless of their age, gender or economic status.

“The Back Space has the ability to scale quickly after the concept is proven during the test market period,” stated Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer. “This initiative complements our medical clinics, providing another point of entry for consumers with chronic pain that require further medical assistance. I am very excited about the progress we have made to execute our business development initiatives in 2021,” he concluded.

The U.S. chiropractic market has been estimated at approximately $12.3 billion in 2017 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.3 percent, according to Grand View Research. IMAC believes the trends point increasingly to chiropractic therapy gaining acceptance for its cost-saving advantages compared to traditional methods of pain diagnosis utilizing prescription medications and surgical intervention.