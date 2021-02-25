 

Lightweight Design, Heavyweight Performance – CORSAIR Launches KATAR PRO XT Gaming Mouse and MM700 RGB Extended Mouse Pad

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched a new ultra-light gaming mouse, the KATAR PRO XT. At a weight of just 73g and equipped with a drag-reducing paracord cable, the KATAR PRO XT is extremely agile and well-suited for fast-paced FPS and MOBA gameplay. The KATAR PRO XT is also the first CORSAIR mouse to implement new CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons, pre-tensioned to reduce button travel to a minimum, meaning every click from the KATAR PRO XT registers faster than ever.

Sporting a compact symmetrical shape, the KATAR PRO XT is great for claw and fingertip grip styles. With a weight of 73g, the KATAR PRO XT is one of the lightest in the entire CORSAIR gaming mouse lineup, aided by a lightweight paracord cable that reduces drag to enable faster and more precise movements. Debuting in the KATAR PRO XT, CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons feature a spring-loaded pre-tensioned design with zero gap between the primary mouse buttons and their switches, so that all your shots and spells register immediately with virtually no travel distance.

In addition to QUICKSTRIKE buttons, the KATAR PRO XT is outfitted with the high-performance features that gamers demand, including an 18,000 DPI optical sensor for high-accuracy tracking and durable OMRON switches guaranteed for 50 million clicks. The KATAR PRO XT is equipped with six buttons, all programmable with CORSAIR iCUE software to execute time-saving macros, custom actions, button remaps, and much more. iCUE also enables sensitivity adjustment right down to single DPI steps, and saves up to three DPI presets for convenient adjustment when switching games or tasks.

Launching alongside the KATAR PRO XT, the iCUE MM700 RGB Extended Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad brings RGB lighting to your desktop, combining three-zone RGB lighting and a 930mm x 400mm (36.6” x 15.8”) size that fits your mouse, keyboard, and more. The MM700 RGB is the first extended mouse pad from CORSAIR to incorporate RGB lighting, with three addressable zones and 360° of customizable lighting surrounding your desktop. Use iCUE software to fully customize lighting and synchronize with the rest of your setup, or take advantage of simple push-button control to cycle through 12 onboard lighting profiles. The MM700 RGB’s glide-enhanced woven textile surface offers low friction for smooth tracking and pinpoint targeting, while an integrated USB hub with two ports provides convenient access to plug in peripherals such as a mouse or headset.

