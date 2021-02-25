Lightweight Design, Heavyweight Performance – CORSAIR Launches KATAR PRO XT Gaming Mouse and MM700 RGB Extended Mouse Pad

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched a new ultra-light gaming mouse, the KATAR PRO XT. At a weight of just 73g and equipped with a drag-reducing paracord cable, the KATAR PRO XT is extremely agile and well-suited for fast-paced FPS and MOBA gameplay. The KATAR PRO XT is also the first CORSAIR mouse to implement new CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons, pre-tensioned to reduce button travel to a minimum, meaning every click from the KATAR PRO XT registers faster than ever.



Sporting a compact symmetrical shape, the KATAR PRO XT is great for claw and fingertip grip styles. With a weight of 73g, the KATAR PRO XT is one of the lightest in the entire CORSAIR gaming mouse lineup, aided by a lightweight paracord cable that reduces drag to enable faster and more precise movements. Debuting in the KATAR PRO XT, CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons feature a spring-loaded pre-tensioned design with zero gap between the primary mouse buttons and their switches, so that all your shots and spells register immediately with virtually no travel distance.