Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after market close. Poshmark will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 1:45pm Pacific Time/4:45pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Manish Chandra, founder & CEO, and Anan Kashyap, CFO.



To access the live webcast and related press release, please visit Poshmark’s Investor Relations website at investors.poshmark.com . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event and archived on the investor relations section of the Poshmark website.