 

Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after market close. Poshmark will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 1:45pm Pacific Time/4:45pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Manish Chandra, founder & CEO, and Anan Kashyap, CFO.

To access the live webcast and related press release, please visit Poshmark’s Investor Relations website at investors.poshmark.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event and archived on the investor relations section of the Poshmark website.

About Poshmark, Inc.
Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 70 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com. You can also find Poshmark on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
ir@poshmark.com

Media Contact
pr@poshmark.com




