 

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces New Brand ‘The HAPPY CO.’

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its wholly owned subsidiaries Elevacity Holdings, LLC and Elevacity U.S., LLC, leading producers and distributors of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, have launched their new brand identity as The Happy Co. The brand was fully unveiled this week, resulting in a brand new digital experience for both customers and Brand Partners. This entailed a complete redesign of both the consumer-facing website where The Happy Co. customers purchase products and the business-focused website that showcases the overarching opportunity. All marketing collateral, social media presence and more have been transitioned to reflect the new brand, The Happy Co.

The brand look and feel is meant to help the customer recall happiness and reflect on the importance of family and community in their lives. From the colors, to the shape of the new logo and the images chosen for the website, The Happy Co. connects a pleasant feeling that is already evident in the unique blend of products offered by the company.

“The Happy Co. is not just a name; it is the best descriptor of our mission. It directly mirrors our values and purpose of sharing happiness through products and experiences that elevate lives,” said Bo Short, CEO of Elevacity Holdings, LLC and Elevacity International Holdings, LLC. “Our Brand Partners and our customers live this experience every day. This new branding is an important step as we begin our global expansion in 2021. It connects perfectly to our enhanced business platform and ever-growing ecosystem of products.”

The new brand identity is the result of an extensive six-month process with one of the premier digital marketing agencies. Top-flight digital branding agency BVA, whose clients include billion-dollar brands like Red Bull and Kylie Cosmetics, was selected to lead the creative process. Direct selling industry leader Exigo was selected as the new digital platform (PaaS) to support order fulfillment, payments, commissions, reporting, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and more. The complete product portfolio is now available through the site and the customer experience is seamless.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces New Brand ‘The HAPPY CO.’ PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - via InvestorWire - Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its wholly owned subsidiaries Elevacity Holdings, LLC and Elevacity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin