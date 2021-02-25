Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces New Brand ‘The HAPPY CO.’

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its wholly owned subsidiaries Elevacity Holdings, LLC and Elevacity U.S., LLC, leading producers and distributors of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, have launched their new brand identity as The Happy Co. The brand was fully unveiled this week, resulting in a brand new digital experience for both customers and Brand Partners. This entailed a complete redesign of both the consumer-facing website where The Happy Co. customers purchase products and the business-focused website that showcases the overarching opportunity. All marketing collateral, social media presence and more have been transitioned to reflect the new brand, The Happy Co.



The brand look and feel is meant to help the customer recall happiness and reflect on the importance of family and community in their lives. From the colors, to the shape of the new logo and the images chosen for the website, The Happy Co. connects a pleasant feeling that is already evident in the unique blend of products offered by the company.

“The Happy Co. is not just a name; it is the best descriptor of our mission. It directly mirrors our values and purpose of sharing happiness through products and experiences that elevate lives,” said Bo Short, CEO of Elevacity Holdings, LLC and Elevacity International Holdings, LLC. “Our Brand Partners and our customers live this experience every day. This new branding is an important step as we begin our global expansion in 2021. It connects perfectly to our enhanced business platform and ever-growing ecosystem of products.”

The new brand identity is the result of an extensive six-month process with one of the premier digital marketing agencies. Top-flight digital branding agency BVA, whose clients include billion-dollar brands like Red Bull and Kylie Cosmetics, was selected to lead the creative process. Direct selling industry leader Exigo was selected as the new digital platform (PaaS) to support order fulfillment, payments, commissions, reporting, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and more. The complete product portfolio is now available through the site and the customer experience is seamless.