 

REPEAT - Pure Extracts Submits Multiple SKUs to Health Canada for Approval

25.02.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp.’s distribution partner has submitted a Notice of New Cannabis Product (“NNCP”) application to Health Canada on behalf of the company seeking approval for its retail cannabis products including cannabis extracts and edible cannabis.

The company submitted over 20 Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) product identifiers for approval including THC vapes, CBD vapes, 1:1 blended vapes, and 3 different flavours/formulations of gummies. The company plans to launch these products under its ‘Pure Pulls Vapes’ and ‘Pure Chews Gummies’ branded product lines and is looking forward to having them listed for sale with provincially authorized distributors and retailers nationwide.

Pure Extracts is continuing to develop its portfolio of cannabis 2.0 products with emphasis on its 34 proprietary formulations of ‘Pure Pulls’ branded full spectrum oil (FSO) vape products and on its new line of ‘Pure Chews’ edible gummies manufactured under license from Taste-T, LLC, the manufacturer of Fireball cannabis gummies.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We create products that are in high demand by provincially authorized distributors and retailers nationwide, and are looking forward to having our high quality, FSO products in consumers’ hands early in Q2 of this year.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)
Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Pure Extracts include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Pure Extracts under securities regulations.




Wertpapier


