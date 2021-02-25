Stereotaxis Reports 2020 Full Year Financial Results

“2020 was a year of significant progress despite a challenging macro environment,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “The highlight of the year was receipt of FDA clearance for the Genesis RMN System and successful installations of the first systems in the United States and Europe. We begin 2021 with purchase orders for five robotic systems reflecting the initial green shoots of a broad-based global resurgence in interest in our robotic technology.”

“Stereotaxis continues to advance a robust innovation pipeline. Our proprietary robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter is poised to enter formal validation studies and on track for EU commercialization and initiation of a US pivotal trial in late 2021. We have made methodical progress on a set of additional innovations and expect to be in a position to showcase them at the end of the year. We are confident in the positive impact these innovations will have on patients, physicians, providers, and on Stereotaxis’ financial and strategic foundation.”

“Our commercial and technological progress was accomplished while remaining prudent with shareholder capital. Stereotaxis starts the year in the strongest financial position of its history with $44 million in cash and a modest controlled operating loss as we invest in meaningful innovation and growth initiatives.”

2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $6.8 million, consistent with the prior year fourth quarter. Recurring revenue for the quarter was $5.9 million and system revenue was $0.7 million. Revenue for the full year 2020 totaled $26.6 million. Recurring revenue of $22.0 million for the full year 2020 declined 15% from the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on procedure volumes. System revenue of $3.6 million for the full year 2020 increased from $2.1 million in the prior year reflecting the successful installation of our initial Genesis RMN Systems.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 were approximately 77% and 71% of revenue, respectively. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $6.4 million, consistent with the $6.3 million in the prior year quarter. Operating expenses for the full year 2020 totaled $25.7 million, down from $27.6 million in the prior year. Operating loss and net loss in the fourth quarter were both ($1.2) million. For the full year 2020, operating loss was ($6.7) million and net loss was ($6.6) million. Negative free cash flow for the full year 2020 was ($3.3) million, and including funding from the payroll protection program was ($1.2) million, compared to ($4.6) million for the full year 2019.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At December 31, 2020, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents of $44.2 million.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis anticipates robust double-digit revenue growth in 2021, with robotic system revenue of $10-$20 million. Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Systems $ 660,510 $ 311,238 $ 3,626,284 $ 2,066,253 Disposables, service and accessories 5,917,716 6,335,049 22,017,631 25,850,174 Sublease 246,530 246,530 986,120 986,123 Total revenue 6,824,756 6,892,817 26,630,035 28,902,550 Cost of revenue: Systems 461,440 688,595 3,715,416 1,411,423 Disposables, service and accessories 894,625 810,196 2,962,710 3,738,914 Sublease 246,530 246,530 986,120 986,122 Total cost of revenue 1,602,595 1,745,321 7,664,246 6,136,459 Gross margin 5,222,161 5,147,496 18,965,789 22,766,091 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,098,161 1,615,941 8,136,914 9,021,403 Sales and marketing 2,898,472 3,066,414 11,178,325 12,733,389 General and administrative 1,402,138 1,651,881 6,364,365 5,838,158 Total operating expenses 6,398,771 6,334,236 25,679,604 27,592,950 Operating loss (1,176,610 ) (1,186,740 ) (6,713,815 ) (4,826,859 ) Interest income (expense) (4,240 ) 102,245 67,356 235,575 Net loss $ (1,180,850 ) $ (1,084,495 ) $ (6,646,459 ) $ (4,591,284 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (340,471 ) (358,049 ) (1,369,421 ) (1,429,400 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,521,321 ) $ (1,442,544 ) $ (8,015,880 ) $ (6,020,684 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholder: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 74,954,091 67,937,383 72,746,268 63,051,581 Diluted 74,954,091 67,937,383 72,746,268 63,051,581





STEREOTAXIS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,939,512 $ 30,182,115 Compensating cash arrangement 250,620 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $123,614 and $380,212 at 2020 and 2019, respectively 3,515,136 5,329,577 Inventories, net 3,295,457 1,847,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,235,442 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,716,014 1,470,922 Total current assets 54,952,181 38,830,144 Property and equipment, net 195,129 250,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 4,286,064 Other assets 308,515 218,103 Total assets $ 55,455,825 $ 43,584,754 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,185,058 $ - Accounts payable 1,608,636 2,099,097 Accrued liabilities 3,209,235 2,721,104 Deferred revenue 5,282,770 5,092,455 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,287,487 2,248,189 Total current liabilities 13,573,186 12,160,845 Long-term debt 973,252 - Long-term deferred revenue 548,915 554,258 Operating lease liabilities - 2,089,537 Other liabilities 131,231 255,517 Total liabilities 15,226,584 15,060,157 Series A - Convertible preferred stock: Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 22,513 and 23,110 shares outstanding at 2020 and 2019, respectively 5,605,323 5,758,190 Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,610,121 shares outstanding at 2020 and 2019 5,610 5,610 Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 73,694,203 and 68,529,623 shares issued at 2020 and 2019, respectively 73,694 68,530 Additional paid-in capital 522,709,846 504,211,040 Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2020 and 2019 (205,999 ) (205,999 ) Accumulated deficit (487,959,233 ) (481,312,774 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,623,918 22,766,407 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,455,825 $ 43,584,754



