Patent Granted to O2Micro for System and Method for Driving Light Source

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O 2 Micro International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced the patent grant of a key system and method for driving a light source.



O 2 Micro was issued 37 claims under U.S. Patent No. 10,893,591 on Jan. 12, 2021. for the invention of a system for driving a light source including a power converter and control circuitry. The control circuitry generates a control signal based on the voltage feedback signal indicative of a combination of the output voltage, current and the light source and controls the power converter. UK claims are patent pending.