 

California Water Service Group Announces 2020 Earnings for Year and Fourth Quarter

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) ( “Company”) today announced net income of $96.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.97 for 2020, compared to net income of $63.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.31 in 2019.

The $33.7 million increase in net income was driven primarily by the adoption of California Water Service’s (Cal Water’s) 2018 general rate case (GRC) which increased operating revenue by $40.9 million and other general rate increases of $11.5 million, $4.5 million of which was related to increased water costs.   In addition, net income increased $5.5 million due to an increase in income tax benefits from “repairs” deductions. These positive factors to net income were partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization expenses of $9.3 million, employee wages of $4.7 million, bad debt reserve expenses of $4.1 million, outside consulting service costs of $2.1 million, and uninsured loss costs of $1.7 million that was partially offset by a decrease in travel costs of $1.6 million.

Additionally, certain factors outside the Company's immediate control decreased net income, including a $2.3 million reduction in accrued unbilled revenue and $0.8 million decrease in unrealized gain on certain benefit plan investments as compared to the prior year. Seasonal weather patterns and the number of unbilled days are the primary influences of accrued unbilled revenue.

President & Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki said he was pleased with the 2020 financial performance, which allowed the Company to increase the dividend by 8%.

“I’m also really proud of our pandemic response, our continued investment in infrastructure, and our progress on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs and reporting,” he said.

As part of its pandemic response, the Company instituted robust safety measures and provided 15 additional days for COVID-related absences. It also forgave more than $400,000 in overdue customer bills and contributed $1.3 million to community charitable organizations.

“While many were able to shelter-in-place with their families, our team was here, day in and day out, providing an essential service and making it possible for us to complete $298.7 million in infrastructure system improvements that enhance the safety and reliability of our water infrastructure,” Kropelnicki said.

“On the ESG front, we conducted a materiality assessment to determine which ESG topics were most relevant to our business, built on our climate change efforts by completing the first phase of our Climate Change Water Resources Monitoring and Adaptation Plan, and are preparing an ESG Report that aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board reporting framework and references the Global Reporting Initiative. I’m looking forward to making additional ESG progress in the year ahead,” he said.

Additional Financial Results for 2020

Operating revenue increased 11.2% to $794.3 million, an increase of $79.7 million in 2020 compared to $714.6 million in 2019, primarily due to rate increases. Rate increases and regulatory cost mechanisms added $52.4 million, $4.5 million of which was related to increased water costs.   Accrued unbilled revenue decreased by $2.3 million.

Total operating expenses increased $42.5 million, or 6.9%, to $657.6 million in 2020 compared to the prior year.

Water production expenses increased $21.3 million, or 8.3%, to $276.7 million in 2020, primarily due to increases in purchased water quantities and higher wholesale water rates. As designed, the California revenue decoupling mechanisms record an increase to revenue equal to the increase in California water production costs.

Administrative and general and other operations expenses increased $14.2 million, or 7.2%, to $212.9 million in 2020, primarily due to increases in employee pension and retiree medical expenses of $7.2 million, bad debt reserve expenses of $4.1 million, employee wages of $3.9 million, costs associated with the deferral of operating revenue of $3.9 million, outside consulting service costs of $2.1 million, uninsured loss costs of $1.7 million, and customer account expenses of $1.6 million. The cost increases were partially offset by decreases in water conservation program expenses of $7.1 million, employee healthcare costs of $1.7 million, and travel costs of $1.6 million. Changes in conservation program expense, employee pension benefits and employee and retiree medical costs for regulated California operations generally do not affect net income, as the Company has been allowed by the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”) to record these costs in balancing accounts for future recovery, creating a corresponding change to revenue.

Maintenance expenses increased $1.2 million, or 4.4%, to $28.0 million in 2020, due to repairs of transmission and distribution mains, tanks, and amortization of reservoir coating projects in accordance with CPUC orders.

Income taxes decreased $4.8 million, or 29.8%, to $11.4 million in 2020, due to an increase in the tax benefit from the flow-through method of accounting for “repairs” deductions on state corporate income tax filings and a $9.4 million customer refund of excess deferred federal income taxes in 2020.

Property and other taxes increased $1.2 million, or 4.3%, to $30.0 million, due mostly to an increase in our assessed property values for utility plant placed in service during the year.

Other income and expenses decreased $2.9 million in 2020, due primarily to decreases in allowance for funds used during construction of $1.7 million and unrealized gain from certain benefit plan investments due to market conditions of $0.8 million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was $15.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.31, compared to net income of $11.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The $4.2 million increase in net income resulted primarily from rate increases and an increase in income tax benefits. The quarter was also impacted by expense increases in employee wages of $2.1 million, bad debt expense of $2.5 million, depreciation and amortization of $2.5 million, costs associated with the deferral of operating revenue of $1.5 million, uninsured loss costs of $1.2 million, property and other taxes of $0.7 million, and net interest expense of $0.6 million. These factors were partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in unrealized gains from certain benefit plan investments due to market conditions.

Operating revenue for the fourth quarter increased $12.3 million, or 7.0%, to $189.2 million, mostly due to rate increases of $12.0 million, of which $0.6 million was related to increased water costs.

Total operating expenses for the quarter increased $7.6 million to $164.1 million. Water production expenses increased $1.7 million mostly due to increases in purchased water quantities and increased wholesale water rates. Administrative and general and other operations expenses increased $5.0 million, or 9.6%, to $57.5 million, mostly due to increases in employee pension and retiree medical expenses, employee wages, bad debt expense, costs associated with the deferral of operating revenue, and uninsured losses. Maintenance expense decreased $0.5 million to $7.1 million. Depreciation and amortization increased $2.5 million. Other income and expenses, net of income taxes, remained unchanged at $1.5 million. Net interest expense increased $0.5 million to $11.0 million.

Liquidity and Financing

Our liquidity remains strong. We maintained $44.6 million of cash as of December 31, 2020 and have additional short-term borrowing capacity of more than $180 million, subject to meeting the borrowing conditions on the Company’s lines of credit facilities. Aged accounts receivable past due more than 60 days increased to $13.5 million as of December 31, 2020 due to suspension of shutoff procedures, resulting in an increase to bad debt reserve. On November 5, 2020, the CPUC approved Cal Water’s request for an additional $700 million of authorization for long-term debt and equity financing to fund its capital improvement program through 2025.   

Cal Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, expects to enter into a Bond Purchase Agreement on February 25, 2021, which will provide for the issuance of first mortgage bonds in an aggregate principal amount of $280 million. The bonds will be issued in two series: $130 million of 2.87% bonds due 2051, series ZZZ; and $150 million of 3.02% bonds due 2061, series 1 (collectively, the “Bonds”). The Bonds are expected to be issued on May 11, 2021 pursuant to a Sixty-Third Supplemental Indenture. Interest on the Bonds will accrue semi-annually and be payable in arrears on May 11 and November 11 of each year, commencing November 11, 2021. The Bonds will rank equally with all of Cal Water’s other First Mortgage Bonds and will be secured by liens on Cal Water's properties, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens.   We plan to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Bonds to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, as set forth in California Public Utilities Code Section 817.

We will continue our 2021 infrastructure improvement investment program, estimated between $270.0 and $300.0 million. At our Board of Directors meeting on January 27, 2021, the Board increased the quarterly cash dividend by 8%, representing an indicated annual dividend of $0.92 per share of common stock.

WRAM Receivable

The under-collected net receivable balance in the WRAM and modified cost balancing account (MCBA) was $67.9 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 8.5%, or $5.3 million, from the balance of $62.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Other Information

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the 2020 year-end and fourth quarter conference call on February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) by dialing 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID #6114986. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call to ensure a timely connection. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET) on February 25, 2021 through April 22, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID #6114986. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. Prior to the call, Cal Water will post a slide presentation on its website. The presentation can be found at www.calwatergroup.com/docs/q42020slides.pdf after 6:00 a.m. PT. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal III, Vice President of Customer Service and Chief Citizenship Officer Shannon C. Dean, Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief Regulatory Officer Paul G, Townsley, and Vice President and Corporate Controller David B. Healey.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, Inc., CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services LLC. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Act"). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and management's judgment about the Company, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. Such words as would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, predicts, targets, forecasts or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause a result different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; our ability to invest or apply the proceeds from the issuance of common stock in an accretive manner ; governmental and regulatory commissions' decisions, including decisions on proper disposition of property; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions' policies and procedures; the outcome and timeliness of regulatory commissions' actions concerning rate relief and other matters; increased risk of inverse condemnation losses as a result of climate conditions; inability to renew leases to operate water systems owned by others on beneficial terms; changes in California State Water Resources Control Board water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions; housing and customer growth; the impact of opposition to rate increases; our ability to recover costs; availability of water supplies; issues with the implementation, maintenance or security of our information technology systems; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate physical and cyber security risks and threats; the ability of our enterprise risk management processes to identify or address risks adequately; labor relations matters as we negotiate with the unions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation; our ability to complete, successfully integrate and achieve anticipated benefits form announced acquisitions; the impact of weather, climate, natural disasters, and actual or threatened public health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, on our operations, water quality, water availability, water sales and operating results and the adequacy of our emergency preparedness; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on our current or future debt that could increase our financing costs or affect our ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; and, other risks and unforeseen events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the annual 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company assumes no obligation to provide public updates of forward-looking statements.

Contact
Tom Smegal
(408) 367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean
(408) 367-8243 (media)

       
       
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
           
(In thousands, except per share data) December 31   December 31
        2020       2019  
ASSETS        
Utility plant:      
  Utility plant $ 3,890,423     $ 3,550,485  
  Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (1,239,865 )     (1,144,115 )
    Net utility plant   2,650,558       2,406,370  
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents   44,555       42,653  
  Receivables:      
    Customers, net   44,025       32,058  
    Regulatory balancing accounts   96,241       38,225  
    Other, net   20,331       14,187  
  Unbilled revenue, net   34,069       34,879  
  Materials and supplies at weighted average cost   8,831       7,745  
  Taxes, prepaid expenses, and other assets   17,964       14,965  
    Total current assets   266,016       184,712  
Other assets:      
  Regulatory assets   325,376       433,322  
  Goodwill   31,842       2,615  
  Other assets   120,456       84,289  
    Total other assets   477,674       520,226  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,394,248     $ 3,111,308  
           
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
  Common stock, $.01 par value; 68,000 shares authorized, 50,334 and 48,532 outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively $ 503     $ 485  
  Additional paid-in capital   448,632       362,275  
  Retained earnings   472,209       417,146  
    Total common stockholders' equity   921,344       779,906  
  Long-term debt, net   781,100       786,754  
    Total capitalization   1,702,444       1,566,660  
Current liabilities:      
  Current maturities of long-term debt, net   5,127       21,868  
  Short-term borrowings   370,000       175,100  
  Accounts payable   131,725       108,463  
  Regulatory balancing accounts   34,636       4,462  
  Accrued interest   6,178       5,810  
  Accrued other liabilities   41,040       43,018  
    Total current liabilities   588,706       358,721  
Deferred income taxes   276,032       222,590  
Pension and postretirement benefits other than pensions   115,581       258,907  
Regulatory liabilities and other   247,810       271,831  
Advances for construction   195,625       191,062  
Contributions in aid of construction   268,050       241,537  
Commitments and contingencies      
TOTAL CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES $ 3,394,248     $ 3,111,308  
           


CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
           
For the Three Months ended:      
      December 31,   December 31,
        2020       2019  
           
Operating revenue $ 189,152     $ 176,878  
Operating expenses:      
  Operations:      
    Water production costs   66,267       64,546  
    Administrative and general   31,231       27,307  
    Other operations   26,241       25,148  
  Maintenance   7,102       7,622  
  Depreciation and amortization   24,772       22,253  
  Income taxes   946       2,756  
  Property and other taxes   7,559       6,890  
  Total operating expenses   164,118       156,522  
    Net operating income   25,034       20,356  
Other income and expenses:      
  Non-regulated revenue   4,953       5,056  
  Non-regulated expenses   (2,489 )     (3,371 )
  Other components of net periodic benefit cost   (1,218 )     (1,425 )
  Allowance for equity funds used during construction   684       1,598  
  Income tax expense on other income and expenses   (431 )     (406 )
    Net other income   1,499       1,452  
Interest expense:      
  Interest expense   11,474       11,359  
  Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction   (438 )     (887 )
    Net interest expense   11,036       10,472  
Net income $ 15,497     $ 11,336  
Earnings per share      
  Basic $ 0.31     $ 0.24  
  Diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.24  
Weighted average shares outstanding      
  Basic   49,990       48,306  
  Diluted   49,990       48,306  
Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.2125     $ 0.1975  
           
           
For the Twelve Months ended:      
      December 31,   December 31,
        2020       2019  
           
Operating revenue $ 794,307     $ 714,557  
Operating expenses:      
  Operations:      
    Water production costs   276,729       255,341  
    Administrative and general   117,058       108,617  
    Other operations   95,859       90,061  
  Maintenance   28,026       26,834  
  Depreciation and amortization   98,505       89,220  
  Income taxes   11,435       16,280  
  Property and other taxes   30,029       28,792  
  Total operating expenses   657,641       615,145  
    Net operating income   136,666       99,412  
Other income and expenses:      
  Non-regulated revenue   16,922       19,205  
  Non-regulated expenses   (14,300 )     (13,841 )
  Other components of net periodic benefit cost   (4,988 )     (5,733 )
  Allowance for equity funds used during construction   4,976       6,685  
  Income tax expense on other income and expenses   (583 )     (1,391 )
    Net other income   2,027       4,925  
Interest expense:      
  Interest expense   45,047       44,891  
  Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction   (3,185 )     (3,670 )
    Net interest expense   41,862       41,221  
Net income $ 96,831     $ 63,116  
Earnings per share      
  Basic $ 1.97     $ 1.31  
  Diluted $ 1.97     $ 1.31  
Weighted average shares outstanding      
  Basic   49,274       48,168  
  Diluted   49,274       48,168  
Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.8500     $ 0.7900  
           



California Water Service Group Announces 2020 Earnings for Year and Fourth Quarter SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) ( “Company”) today announced net income of $96.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.97 for 2020, compared to net income of $63.1 million and …

