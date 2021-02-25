Medigus Prices $8.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

OMER, Israel, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ﻿3,258,438 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”). Each ADS is being sold to the public at a price per ADS of $2.60. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $8.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the ADSs offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 45 days, but not to close after March 31, 2021 unless the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC before that date. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full it would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $9.7 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-3 (No 333-238162) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2020. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov .

Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the final prospectus, which provides more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.