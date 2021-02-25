 

R-Three Technologies Inc. / GIDDY UP Energy Drinks & Products Prepares for Spring Roll-out Engagement with Celebrity Endorsements

Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC Symbol RRRT), which acquired all assets of Giddy Up Energy Drinks & Products, is pleased to announce that the company is in negotiations with major celebrities and engagement influencers to increase the visibility of the Giddy Up products brand. The company is looking to choose the right celebrities/spokespersons to drive the brand’s superior ingredients quality and wellness messaging that focuses on diversity and inclusion. Many of the influencers are from a strategic mix of micro and nano influencers from music/film, gaming, fashion, sports, art, and trend-setting cultural tastemakers. Giddy Up and R-Three Technologies, Inc. will release the official list of celebrities that will propel the product lines into the marketplace Spring/Summer 2021.

James L. Robinson, President COO, stated, “We are excited to announce negotiations with two contemporary major celebrities, who are relevant to the millennial target audience well on the way. The focus of our first marketing campaign will be to promote the Giddy Up brand as being both creative and unique. I’m looking forward to the coming weeks to make additional announcements of our line-up of Brand Ambassadors and celebrity Board of Advisors."

An important part of Giddy Up’s products’ uniqueness is that its products are the answer to the growing demand for organic procured ingredients. Three key components to Giddy Up’s market to consumer strategies are quality, trustworthiness, and the credibility of their brands. They are positioning the energy drinks and other products as authentic lifestyle alternatives within the energy consumables arena. Giddy Up’s chosen ‘Brand Ambassadors’ are challenged to engage and speak to an enlightened generation about new-age foods & beverages, as well as engage in deeper connections with value-driven content.

James L. Robinson
President & COO
www.r3tinc.com
info@r3tinc.com

Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen & Associates
323.933.8007
Lajass365@gmail.co

About R Three-Technologies Inc.
R-Three Technologies, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California, where it acquired the rights and products of GIDDY UP Energy Products. GIDDY UP Energy Products is the wholesale manufacturer of energy products such as beverages, bars, snacks, liquid energy shots and other food and beverage products. Our primary focus and goals are to capture at least 5 to 10% of the current market, becoming one of the top leaders in the New Age Food & Beverage Industry. We strive to manufacture healthier, premium, nutritional energy products without compromising quality or taste. Our products’ ingredients are combined of all-natural herbs, vitamins, and proteins. Our mission is to become a recognized leader in the food and beverage industry. Our goal is to develop, produce and deliver premium, top quality nutritional food and beverage energy products that are formulated to combine all-natural health-conscious ingredients with naturally delicious flavors and taste.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our latest Quarterly Report filed November 19th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time.




