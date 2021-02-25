Clevertouch by Boxlight Replaces Aging Technology at an Award-Winning Private School

Holy Trinity was looking to replace aging technology, which included SMART interactive whiteboards and ceiling mounted projectors. They decided on the Clevertouch IMPACT Plus touch screen which offered the smooth functionality and teacher-friendly features and tools to engage their students. In all, the school purchased 45 IMPACT Plus screens in different sizes, though most were the 75” model.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced the successful integration of Clevertouch IMPACT Plus touchscreens with Holy Trinity Parish Schools in Louisville, KY.

Jennifer Huber, Technology Support Specialist at Holy Trinity Parish Schools says, “There’s nothing left that we want other than to buy more. Everybody wants a Clevertouch.”

For a full case study on Holy Trinity Parish School, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

