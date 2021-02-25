 

Clevertouch by Boxlight Replaces Aging Technology at an Award-Winning Private School

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced the successful integration of Clevertouch IMPACT Plus touchscreens with Holy Trinity Parish Schools in Louisville, KY.

Holy Trinity was looking to replace aging technology, which included SMART interactive whiteboards and ceiling mounted projectors. They decided on the Clevertouch IMPACT Plus touch screen which offered the smooth functionality and teacher-friendly features and tools to engage their students. In all, the school purchased 45 IMPACT Plus screens in different sizes, though most were the 75” model.

Jennifer Huber, Technology Support Specialist at Holy Trinity Parish Schools says, “There’s nothing left that we want other than to buy more. Everybody wants a Clevertouch.”

For a full case study on Holy Trinity Parish School, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



