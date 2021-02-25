Legion Partners Nominates Four Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates for Election to the OneSpan Board
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, which, together with its affiliates (collectively, “Legion Partners”), beneficially owns 2,773,946 shares of common stock of OneSpan Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSPN), representing approximately 6.8% of the outstanding stock, today issued an open letter to stockholders. In the letter, Legion Partners announced it has nominated four highly-qualified independent directors for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders: Sarika Garg, Sagar Gupta, Michael J. McConnell and Rinki Sethi. Legion Partners also outlined its concerns with the Company’s persistent and significant valuation discount to its peers, poor corporate governance, and misguided capital allocation, and detailed its belief that the Company should undergo a comprehensive strategic review that could return significant value to stockholders.
Legion Partners is the second-largest institutional stockholder of OneSpan. Since its initial investment in April 2018, Legion Partners has sought to collaborate with the Board and management team on matters including financial disclosures, investor communications, Board refreshment, asset divestitures, capital allocation and other governance matters. After 30+ meetings with the Board and management team over nearly three years, Legion Partners has lost confidence in the Board’s ability to successfully lead the Company’s transformation to a cloud-first recurring revenue software company. Leadership and oversight that better fits the Company’s business model and is aligned with long-term shareholders is particularly critical at this juncture, thus warranting significant Board change.
Key concerns highlighted in the letter include:
- Long-Term TSR Underperformance and Undervaluation – OneSpan’s total shareholder returns have severely lagged peers and indices over multiple time periods, leading to a worst-in-class valuation among public cybersecurity companies and other direct software peers.
- Long-Tenured Directors Lack Relevant Skillsets – the Board has defensively added new directors over the past two years and only this week announced the long overdue retirement of Michael P. Cullinane after serving for 22 years, likely to offset our impending nomination and its 2021 guidance that was not well received by the market given the 2.6% drop in the stock the next trading day. No other long-tenured incumbent independent director in a key Board leadership position has stepped down, despite these individuals lacking skillsets needed to transform OneSpan into a pure play modern software company.
- Failure to Take Strategic Action – based on credible market sources, the Board has apparently ignored inbound inquiries from parties interested in strategic transactions. According to Legion Partners’ valuation analysis, OneSpan shares are worth $43 assuming 13.5x EV / ARR plus modest values for the remaining non-recurring components. However, Legion Partners believes this value is being overlooked by the market given the poor optics caused by the legacy Hardware segment, which if sold, could help rerate OneSpan’s stock price.
- Poor Capital Allocation– the Board has overseen a long history of M&A failures and questionable judgment on capital allocation priorities, presenting a key risk for shareholders given the Company’s large, idle cash balance.
A full copy of the letter can be found here: https://protectonespan.com/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare