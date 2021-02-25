Legion Partners Nominates Four Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates for Election to the OneSpan Board

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, which, together with its affiliates (collectively, “Legion Partners”), beneficially owns 2,773,946 shares of common stock of OneSpan Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSPN), representing approximately 6.8% of the outstanding stock, today issued an open letter to stockholders. In the letter, Legion Partners announced it has nominated four highly-qualified independent directors for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders: Sarika Garg, Sagar Gupta, Michael J. McConnell and Rinki Sethi. Legion Partners also outlined its concerns with the Company’s persistent and significant valuation discount to its peers, poor corporate governance, and misguided capital allocation, and detailed its belief that the Company should undergo a comprehensive strategic review that could return significant value to stockholders.

Legion Partners is the second-largest institutional stockholder of OneSpan. Since its initial investment in April 2018, Legion Partners has sought to collaborate with the Board and management team on matters including financial disclosures, investor communications, Board refreshment, asset divestitures, capital allocation and other governance matters. After 30+ meetings with the Board and management team over nearly three years, Legion Partners has lost confidence in the Board’s ability to successfully lead the Company’s transformation to a cloud-first recurring revenue software company. Leadership and oversight that better fits the Company’s business model and is aligned with long-term shareholders is particularly critical at this juncture, thus warranting significant Board change.