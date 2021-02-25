 

PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of Controlled Release

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the publication of a research paper in the Journal of Controlled Release. Results provide further preclinical proof-of-concept for PureTech’s Glyph platform technology, which is designed to traffic small molecule therapeutics directly into the lymphatic system via oral administration.

PureTech announced the publication of a paper in the Journal of Controlled Release. Results provide further preclinical proof-of-concept for PureTech’s lymphatic targeting technology platform Glyph, which is designed to traffic small molecule therapeutics directly into the lymphatic system via oral administration. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Results highlighted in the publication demonstrate the ability of a therapeutic modality built from PureTech’s Glyph platform to target administration of mycophenolic acid (MPA), an immunosuppressant, into lymph and directly into gut-draining mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs). As a key nexus of immune cell trafficking, MLNs play major roles in the pathophysiology of a range of conditions including inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, cancer, and metabolic diseases.

“The Glyph platform has tremendous therapeutic potential for orally administered medicines because it may allow us to bypass first-pass metabolism in the liver and directly target the lymphatic system, which is a critical site for immune cell programming and trafficking. With this study, we have shown that the platform enhances immunomodulation in the mesenteric lymph nodes,” said Christopher Porter, Ph.D., Director of the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Monash University in Melbourne, lead author of the study and a PureTech collaborator. “This in vivo proof of concept is an excellent foundation for advancing drug development that leverages the Glyph platform.”

08:00 Uhr
PureTech Founded Entity Karuna Therapeutics Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Data from EMERGENT-1 Phase 2 Trial Evaluating KarXT in Schizophrenia
18.02.21
PureTech to Present at The SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
10.02.21
PureTech Receives Approximately $118 Million from Sale of Portion of Founded Entity Shares
10.02.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
08.02.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Mark Mullikin as Chief Financial Officer
08.02.21
Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Mark Mullikin as Chief Financial Officer
05.02.21
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
29.01.21
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board of Directors