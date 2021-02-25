 

T-Mobile Brings Ultra Capacity 5G to Miami U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:18  |  49   |   |   

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has deployed Ultra Capacity 5G at the Miami Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System, bringing incredible 5G speed and performance to medical staff and patients with capable devices. T-Mobile currently provides in-building 4G LTE wireless connectivity across more than 50 VA Healthcare Systems with more to come this year. Today, thanks to a new custom 5G installation — the first T-Mobile has deployed at any hospital — doctors and nurses can tap into America’s largest and fastest 5G network throughout the facility in Miami.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005702/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 116,66€
Hebel 13,48
Ask 0,56
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 128,39€
Hebel 12,29
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

T-Mobile Brings Ultra Capacity 5G to Miami U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Brings Ultra Capacity 5G to Miami U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

In-building 5G radios provide T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G coverage in the hospital that can deliver speeds of 300 Mbps (7.5x faster than LTE today) with peaks up to 1 Gbps. And, faster speeds are important when every second counts. Medical teams will be able to quickly access high bandwidth files such as imaging results, labs and medical charts without having to be tethered to a computer. And, this is just the beginning! In the future, 5G will unlock new capabilities that could take healthcare to the next level.

“We set out to do good with our 5G network and right now healthcare is more important than ever. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G brings healthcare providers the fastest 5G network of any provider enabling them to deliver high quality medical care,” said Mike Katz, EVP, T-Mobile for Business. “We are proud to be a long-standing partner of the VA and now the medical teams at the Miami VA Healthcare System can tap into 5G. This is an exciting step towards the future of healthcare made possible by the T-Mobile network.”

T-Mobile works with hundreds of top hospitals and health systems in the U.S., including the VA, to put wireless connectivity in the hands of both medical providers and patients. The Un-carrier collaborated with the VA to provide up to 70,000 lines of wireless service to doctors, nurses and hospital staff across their hospitals and also worked with the VA Secretary's Center for Strategic Partnerships (SCSP) to help enhance access to the VA's telehealth platform, VA Video Connect, to make healthcare more accessible to millions of veterans — providing free unlimited access to online telehealth services. T-Mobile continues to connect a significant number of VA telehealth visits which surged during the pandemic. More than one in four veterans received a portion of their care in the VA via telehealth — that’s a 79% increase in veterans served from the previous year.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile Brings Ultra Capacity 5G to Miami U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has deployed Ultra Capacity 5G at the Miami Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System, bringing incredible 5G speed and performance to medical staff and patients with capable devices. T-Mobile currently …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:55 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Furcht vor Zinsanstieg bremst Rekordjagd
14:50 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Moderate Verluste - Dax kann 14 000-Punkte-Marke nicht halten
13:25 Uhr
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM IM FOKUS: Ganz im Zeichen von Partnerschaften - oder nicht?
11:47 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: T-Aktie gefragt - Geringere Ausgaben für 5G-Frequenzen in USA
10:08 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax kämpft um 14 000 Punkte
09:58 Uhr
T-Mobile US ersteigert für 9,3 Milliarden US-Dollar neue 5G-Lizenzen
09:20 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Telekom sehr fest - T-Mobile US erwirbt 5G-Frequenzen
08:26 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax auf dem Weg zum Rekordhoch
24.02.21
T-Mobile to Host Virtual Analyst Day on March 11, 2021
24.02.21
New Reasons to Get a Fake ID: T-Mobile Amps 55+ Plan with New Premium Unlimited MAX Tier, Netflix on Us and More Lines

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:03 Uhr
143
T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?