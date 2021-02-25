Harris Williams Advises Chequers Capital on its Acquisition of 7days

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Chequers Capital on its acquisition of 7days, a portfolio company of Silverfleet Capital (Silverfleet). 7days is a leading direct-to-consumer supplier of fashionable workwear for medical professionals. The transaction was led by professionals from the Harris Williams Consumer Group, including Andreas Poth and Konstantin Molinari of the firm’s Frankfurt office, Ed Arkus of the firm’s London office and Corey Benjamin of the firm’s Richmond office.

“7days experienced robust growth under Silverfleet’s and management’s ownership and has proven itself to be a very stable and resilient platform with an international customer base and multiple avenues to grow,” said Andreas Poth, a director at Harris Williams. “The workwear sector has gained a lot of investor attention over the last few years due to its growing end-markets and high adoption rates.”

“Combining the expertise of our colleagues in Frankfurt, London and the U.S. allowed us to provide tailored, strategic advice to Chequers Capital,” added Ed Arkus, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We believe this transaction resulted in a fantastic outcome for all parties and we are excited to watch 7days continue to evolve under its new ownership.”

Created in 1973, Chequers Capital is one of the oldest private equity investors in Europe. It is an independent company which manages around €2 billion and is one of the leading players of mid cap private equity investments in Europe with a team of 20 investment professionals. Chequers Capital invests in industry, services and retail companies as well as in global companies that have strong international development potential.

7days was founded in 1999 in Lotte, Germany. Today, the company is a leading supplier of modern and innovative workwear for medical professionals. 7days designs, produces and distributes a wide range of high-quality workwear, from tunics to lab coats, for more than 300,000 customers in the healthcare sector in 12 countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Scandinavia. 7days has a vertically integrated business model with diversified supply chains and distributes its products through a fully integrated multi-channel distribution platform, including both catalog marketing and e-commerce channels. This has enabled the company to achieve consistent growth in its German home market and internationally.