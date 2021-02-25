 

Harris Williams Advises Chequers Capital on its Acquisition of 7days

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:30  |  56   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Chequers Capital on its acquisition of 7days, a portfolio company of Silverfleet Capital (Silverfleet). 7days is a leading direct-to-consumer supplier of fashionable workwear for medical professionals. The transaction was led by professionals from the Harris Williams Consumer Group, including Andreas Poth and Konstantin Molinari of the firm’s Frankfurt office, Ed Arkus of the firm’s London office and Corey Benjamin of the firm’s Richmond office.

“7days experienced robust growth under Silverfleet’s and management’s ownership and has proven itself to be a very stable and resilient platform with an international customer base and multiple avenues to grow,” said Andreas Poth, a director at Harris Williams. “The workwear sector has gained a lot of investor attention over the last few years due to its growing end-markets and high adoption rates.”

“Combining the expertise of our colleagues in Frankfurt, London and the U.S. allowed us to provide tailored, strategic advice to Chequers Capital,” added Ed Arkus, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We believe this transaction resulted in a fantastic outcome for all parties and we are excited to watch 7days continue to evolve under its new ownership.”

Created in 1973, Chequers Capital is one of the oldest private equity investors in Europe. It is an independent company which manages around €2 billion and is one of the leading players of mid cap private equity investments in Europe with a team of 20 investment professionals. Chequers Capital invests in industry, services and retail companies as well as in global companies that have strong international development potential.

7days was founded in 1999 in Lotte, Germany. Today, the company is a leading supplier of modern and innovative workwear for medical professionals. 7days designs, produces and distributes a wide range of high-quality workwear, from tunics to lab coats, for more than 300,000 customers in the healthcare sector in 12 countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Scandinavia. 7days has a vertically integrated business model with diversified supply chains and distributes its products through a fully integrated multi-channel distribution platform, including both catalog marketing and e-commerce channels. This has enabled the company to achieve consistent growth in its German home market and internationally.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Chequers Capital on its Acquisition of 7days Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Chequers Capital on its acquisition of 7days, a portfolio company of Silverfleet Capital (Silverfleet). 7days is a leading direct-to-consumer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Harris Williams Advises Altasciences on its Pending Sale to Novo Holdings A/S
22.02.21
Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the Firm with 26 Promotions
17.02.21
Harris Williams Advises Kaizen Collision Center on its Growth Equity Investment from LNC Partners
12.02.21
Harris Williams Advises Xirgo Technologies, LLC on its Pending Sale to Sensata Technologies, Inc.