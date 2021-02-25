 

InterEnergy Purchases an additional 100 Level 2 and 50 DCFC Blink Charging Stations to Expand its EV Infrastructure Footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:15  |  76   |   |   

This follow-on order brings 575 Blink Chargers to the Caribbean, Central and South America

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it had received a follow-on order from the InterEnergy Group for 150 fast-charging stations, including 100 Blink IQ 200 units and 50 DCFC units, to be deployed across the Dominican Republic.

Valued at approximately $1.0 million, this order marks the fourth-order Blink has received from InterEnergy and the third agreement between the two companies to deploy EV equipment in the Dominican Republic. Blink also recently announced an initial order from InterEnergy for the deployment of charging stations in Panama as part of InterEnergy’s expansion plans for its EV charging network, EverGo, in that country. To date, InterEnergy has purchased a total of 575 Blink Level 2 and DCFC charging stations, representing more than $4.3 million in purchase orders.

As pioneers in the build-out of EV charging infrastructure for the Caribbean, Central, and South America, InterEnergy aims to deploy more than 500 charging stations throughout the Dominican Republic and Panama by the end of 2021.

“We’re proud to be the sole provider of EV charging equipment in the Dominican Republic and play a vital role in providing state-of-the-art charging alternatives to the island’s residents. Our partnership with InterEnergy, is bringing fast and convenient EV charging infrastructure to the region, supporting the growing use of electric vehicles in the Dominican Republic,” commented Blink Founder and CEO Michael D. Farkas.

InterEnergy provides energy solutions to more than 66% of the national tourism sector in the Dominican Republic. Installation locations for Blink’s charging stations will include high-traffic locations such as hotels and resorts, shopping centers, and gas stations.

“The people of the Dominican Republic are embracing sustainable mobility, and we are excited to work with Blink to facilitate increased access to a sophisticated, largest-of-its-kind network of electric vehicle charging stations to serve the country’s needs. We look forward to continuing to work with Blink to expand services to more residents across Latin America and the Caribbean,” commented Roberto Herrera, country manager in the Dominican Republic of InterEnergy Group.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InterEnergy Purchases an additional 100 Level 2 and 50 DCFC Blink Charging Stations to Expand its EV Infrastructure Footprint This follow-on order brings 575 Blink Chargers to the Caribbean, Central and South America Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Blink Charging Awarded Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont
22.02.21
HAGENS BERMAN & POMERANTZ LLP File Amended Complaint in Securities Class Action against Blink Charging Company (BLNK): Individuals with Non-Public Information Encouraged to Contact Firms
17.02.21
Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro
16.02.21
Blink Charging Announces Cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-Based Automotive Designer Focused on High-Performance EV Conversions
14.02.21
3 Aktien, die in 3 Monaten 200.000 Euro in über 1 Million Euro verwandelt haben
12.02.21
Blink Owned EV Charging Stations Deployed at Busy Giralda Place Mixed-Use Development in Coral Gables
09.02.21
San Antonio City Council Names Blink Charging as Provider of EV Charging Infrastructure for the City’s EVSA Program Following Competitive Proposal Process
08.02.21
Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire
04.02.21
Blink Charging Provides an Initial 50 EV Charging Stations for the Expansion of Evergo Network in Panama
03.02.21
Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
20
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen