InterEnergy Purchases an additional 100 Level 2 and 50 DCFC Blink Charging Stations to Expand its EV Infrastructure Footprint

Valued at approximately $1.0 million, this order marks the fourth-order Blink has received from InterEnergy and the third agreement between the two companies to deploy EV equipment in the Dominican Republic. Blink also recently announced an initial order from InterEnergy for the deployment of charging stations in Panama as part of InterEnergy’s expansion plans for its EV charging network, EverGo, in that country. To date, InterEnergy has purchased a total of 575 Blink Level 2 and DCFC charging stations, representing more than $4.3 million in purchase orders.

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it had received a follow-on order from the InterEnergy Group for 150 fast-charging stations, including 100 Blink IQ 200 units and 50 DCFC units, to be deployed across the Dominican Republic.

As pioneers in the build-out of EV charging infrastructure for the Caribbean, Central, and South America, InterEnergy aims to deploy more than 500 charging stations throughout the Dominican Republic and Panama by the end of 2021.

“We’re proud to be the sole provider of EV charging equipment in the Dominican Republic and play a vital role in providing state-of-the-art charging alternatives to the island’s residents. Our partnership with InterEnergy, is bringing fast and convenient EV charging infrastructure to the region, supporting the growing use of electric vehicles in the Dominican Republic,” commented Blink Founder and CEO Michael D. Farkas.

InterEnergy provides energy solutions to more than 66% of the national tourism sector in the Dominican Republic. Installation locations for Blink’s charging stations will include high-traffic locations such as hotels and resorts, shopping centers, and gas stations.

“The people of the Dominican Republic are embracing sustainable mobility, and we are excited to work with Blink to facilitate increased access to a sophisticated, largest-of-its-kind network of electric vehicle charging stations to serve the country’s needs. We look forward to continuing to work with Blink to expand services to more residents across Latin America and the Caribbean,” commented Roberto Herrera, country manager in the Dominican Republic of InterEnergy Group.