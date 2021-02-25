Few employers say their current wellbeing and caregiving programs effectively support employees

Willis Towers Watson survey finds two-thirds of employers cite caregiving demands as primary driver of employee stress

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. employers are expanding efforts to enhance their employees’ wellbeing as they map out a benefit strategy for operating in a post-pandemic environment. These initiatives come as less than three in 10 employers say their wellbeing (29%) and caregiving (27%) programs have been effective at supporting employees during the pandemic. That’s according to a new survey by Willis Towers Watson, which also found the majority of employers cite rising stress and burnout as the number one wellbeing and mental health concern — generated by an increase in caregiving needs and a lack of social connections.



“The pandemic has taken its toll on employees especially in the areas of emotional and social wellbeing. In fact, the impact is so great that many employers expect these effects will continue in a post-vaccine environment,” said Regina Ihrke, Wellbeing leader, North America, Willis Towers Watson. “Therefore, many employers are now acting with urgency as they look to take their wellbeing programs to the next level. To achieve this transformation, they will ramp up listening to their employee needs, communication efforts and realignment of benefit programs with a focus on mental health and caregiving.”

More than half of respondents (54%) report rising stress or burnout as the biggest wellbeing challenge connected to the pandemic, while 40% cite higher mental health-related claims as a top challenge. To address these challenges, 62% cite enhancing mental health services and stress/resilience management as a top priority over the next six months, compared with just 47% six months ago. Additionally, twice as many employers report developing a strategy for benefits in a post-COVID-19 environment as a top priority over the next six months (33%) compared with six months ago (15%), indicating a shift from crisis management to future planning. More than two-thirds (68%) cite communicating benefits and wellbeing programs as a top benefits priority over the next six months.

Supporting the needs of employee caregivers



While employers addressed some caregiving and childcare issues through many initiatives in 2020, important challenges still remain for employees and employers alike. The survey found two in three employers (67%) identify increased caregiving demands as the top driver of employee mental health concerns. The survey also reported that caregiving issues for employees with young and school-age children (56%) and decreased use of paid time off (43%) are the top workforce challenges due to the pandemic.