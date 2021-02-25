This is a correction to an announcement from earlier today for the Notice to Annual General Meeting. The day of the meeting was incorrectly stated in the main text of the previous announcement.

The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be webcasted live, a link will be published on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting starts. Recording will also be available after the meeting on the Company's website.