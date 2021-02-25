 

Online Learning Experts at Missouri Virtual Academy Invite Students to Enroll for 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:30  |  11   |   |   

After an academic year like no other, Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), a full-time online public school program serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic and interactive curriculum, MOVA gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

“At MOVA, we are proud to provide families statewide with a dedicated online school,” said Head of School Steve Richards. “We are designed to be virtual with the state-certified teachers needed to help students thrive in this environment.”

MOVA students access a rich curriculum facilitated by Missouri-certified teachers in virtual classrooms. All students are offered the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art, and music. MOVA’s teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one online meetings to ensure academic and personal success.

While working towards their high school diplomas, MOVA students in grades 9-12 can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand fields of Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology. Courses developed with business and industry professionals invite students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

Families and students choose online and blended learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, or to balance student schedules with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MOVA students remain connected to their district of residence and graduate with diplomas from their home district. Students are eligible for sports, outings, and extracurricular activities like all other public-school students in Missouri.

MOVA is still accepting enrollments for the Spring 2021 semester and welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year. More information on MOVA and how to enroll can be found at mova.k12.com following MOVA on Facebook.

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy is a full-time public-school program serving students in grades K through 12 with prior public-school enrollment the semester prior to enrollment. As part of the Grandview R-2 School District, MOVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Online Learning Experts at Missouri Virtual Academy Invite Students to Enroll for 2021-2022 School Year After an academic year like no other, Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), a full-time online public school program serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year. With innovative technology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Texas Online Preparatory School
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up for Success: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Trust the Leader in Online School: Wyoming Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School: Cyber Academy of South Carolina Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
15:00 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School: Alabama Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
14:30 Uhr
Experience Matters: Insight School of Michigan Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
14:30 Uhr
Trust the Leader in Online School: Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
14:30 Uhr
Set Your Children Up For Success: Ohio Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year