 

Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), a tuition-free public school program of Houston Public Schools serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, MNVA’s online and blended learning and instruction platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment while recognizing their individual learning styles.

While working towards their high school diplomas, MNVA students can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health & Human Sciences, Information Technology, and Manufacturing and the Trades. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“If the past year has shown anything, it is that we need to continue to provide families with trusted and stable learning options,” said Superintendent of Houston Public Schools and MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “We will continue to be a driving force in providing an online learning option that delivers a high quality, safe, consistent alternative for students across the state.”

MNVA students access the school’s curriculum anywhere with an internet connection, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history along with foreign language, art and music electives. Multiple electives and Advanced Placement courses are also available to eligible high school students.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MNVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

More information on MNVA and enrollment requirements how to enroll can be found at mnva.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.



