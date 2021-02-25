Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces Cancellation of Reverse Split

MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announced that its Board of Directors canceled its reverse stock split that was approved last year. The Company has taken appropriate action with the SEC and FINRA and filed an 8-K to cancel the reverse split. On February 18, 2021 the Company received confirmation that the corporate action has been officially cancelled.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are happy to see increasing support and confidence in our company and our operations and in turn we want to support our shareholders. We value their support and those that have stood firmly by us. We believe that cancelling the reverse split at this time is one of the best ways to show that. We expect 2021 to be an outstanding year and we want everyone to benefit.”