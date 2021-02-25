 

Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces Cancellation of Reverse Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:30  |  33   |   |   

MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announced that its Board of Directors canceled its reverse stock split that was approved last year. The Company has taken appropriate action with the SEC and FINRA and filed an 8-K to cancel the reverse split. On February 18, 2021 the Company received confirmation that the corporate action has been officially cancelled.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are happy to see increasing support and confidence in our company and our operations and in turn we want to support our shareholders. We value their support and those that have stood firmly by us. We believe that cancelling the reverse split at this time is one of the best ways to show that. We expect 2021 to be an outstanding year and we want everyone to benefit.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) is a publicly traded company with the mission to transform neighborhoods across the USA into smart cities powered by renewable energy. Our focus is protecting the environment by adapting new green technologies and developing synergy across our subsidiaries. Our aggressive pursuit of opportunities in solar and waste-to-energy operations deliver competitive solutions for communities and value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

IR Contact
Sun Pacific Holding Corp
345 Highway 9 South Suite 388
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242
Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com
Website: www.sunpacificholding.com

###




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sun Pacific Holding Corp Announces Cancellation of Reverse Split MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announced that its Board of Directors canceled its reverse stock split that was approved last year. The Company has taken appropriate action with the SEC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin