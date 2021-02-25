 

FDCTech Strengthens Balance Sheet as Noteholder Converts Debt Into Restricted Affiliate Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

Irvine, CA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that effective February 22, 2021, FRH Group, holder of the affiliate convertible notes, with the face value in the principal $1,000,000 issued between Date February 22, 2016, and April 24, 2017, totaling $1,256,908 at a coupon of 6% had converted their debt into 12,569,080 common shares of the Company under the terms of the convertible notes. FRH Group provided the seed capital to the Company beginning February 2016.

With the conversion, the Company removed unnecessary limitations to secure the growth funding at an optimum cost of capital. Further, the Company reduced its total liabilities from $1,737,254 to $480,346, a decrease of 72.35% as of the beginning of fiscal 2021. The Company needed to improve its net asset position to prepare for a potential uplist and timely close and integrate the acquisition of Genesis Financial, Inc. ("Genesis").

"We are extremely thankful to FRH Group for being a long-term supporter and trusted partner of the Company," said FDC Founder and CEO Mitchell M. Eaglstein. He added: "Although there are still several barriers to our goal to up-list to a larger exchange; by eliminating secured debt, we have arguably taken the first concrete step in this process. Coupled with the anticipated completion of Genesis acquisition and continuation of positive market conditions, we believe the combined Company financials will be strong for a future uplist and growth."

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Press Release Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
info@fdctech.com
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDCTech Strengthens Balance Sheet as Noteholder Converts Debt Into Restricted Affiliate Equity Irvine, CA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that effective February 22, 2021, FRH Group, holder of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
FDCTech Officially Integrates Condor FX Pro 5.0 with oneZero's Liquidity Hub
09.02.21
FDCTech Signs Term Sheet to Acquire 100% Equity Interest in Genesis Financial, Inc.
27.01.21
FDCTech adds a leading payment gateway to Condor FX Pro Trading Platform