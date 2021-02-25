 

AFARAK GROUP PLC HAS FILED AN APPLICATION FOR A PERMISSION TO APPEAL AND AN APPEAL TO THE SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT ON THE HELSINKI ADMINISTRATIVE COURT DECISION

14:30 London, 16:30Helsinki, 25 February 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Stock Exchange Release

On 26 January 2021 Afarak released information that Helsinki Administrative Court did not amend the penalty payment of EUR 1 450 000 imposed by FIN-FSA to Afarak for failures relating to disclosure of inside information and maintenance of insider lists.

Afarak has today filed an application for a permission to appeal and an appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court on the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court.

The Company will update the market in due course about the next steps in the process.

Helsinki, February 25, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
