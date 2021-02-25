 

Harvest One Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering To $5 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:43  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQB: HRVOF), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as sole bookrunner, and ATB Capital Markets Inc., as the co-lead underwriters (together, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of the previously announced bought-deal short-form prospectus offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) to an aggregate of 32,258,000 Units at a price of $0.155 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5 million (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.195 (the “Exercise Price”) at any time up to 36 months following Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand the Company’s existing product lines and distribution channels, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in part or in whole at the Underwriters’ discretion, at any time until thirty (30) days following the Closing Date, to purchase up to the number of additional Units, and/or the components thereof, equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold in the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Offering will be completed: (i) by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada other than Quebec pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions; and (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 17, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), or such later or earlier date as the Underwriters and the Company may agree upon, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and the securities regulatory authorities, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harvest One Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering To $5 Million VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQB: HRVOF), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, is pleased to announce that it has entered into …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Harvest One Announces C$4 Million Bought Deal Equity Unit Financing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
90
einfach top diese Aktie