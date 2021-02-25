1390 Montpellier Court

25th February 2021

SVM AG supports Mears Group PLC going private initiative

Dear Mr. Murphy,

On the 24th of February 2021, PrimeStone Capital LLP sent a letter to you and the Mears Group PLC (ISIN:GB0005630420) and made it publicly available here:

http://www.primestonecapital.com/MERhttp://www.primestonecapital.com/MER

According to the homepage of Mears PrimeStone Capital LLC owns ca. 13% of all shares issued by Mears Group and is therefore its largest shareholder.

We fully support the views expressed in the aforementioned letter. Especially we strongly agree with PrimeStone's urgent recommendation to have Mears Group taken into private hands. Further we agree that this step will be in the best interest of all stakeholders of Mears Group and the company itself.

Shareholder Value Management AG provides investment advice for its clients including investment funds that own a significant amount of shares of Mears.

Shareholder Value Management AG is a Frankfurt based investment company with EUR 1,5 billion in assets under management/advisory. SVM follows the principles of "Value Investing" and adopts an active approach to the management of its portfolio companies, frequently engaging in constructive dialog and collaborating with them to contribute to long-term value creation for shareholders.

We kindly ask you to start the take-private process at your earliest convenience for the benefit of all stakeholders.

With kind regards



Frank Fischer

