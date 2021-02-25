DGAP-DD Linde plc english
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr. Victoria Ossadnik
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
