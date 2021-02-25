 

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.03 Per Share Equates to Total Annualized Distributions of $0.36 Per Share For 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 15:52  |  28   |   |   

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of April, May, and June 2021. This equates to an expected total annual 2021 distribution of $0.36 per common share. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2021 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

Distribution Month

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

April

 

April 16, 2021

 

April 23, 2021

May

 

May 14, 2021

 

May 21, 2021

June

 

June 16, 2021

 

June 23, 2021

The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.

Contact John Ball (jball@gabelli.com or 914-921-7728) for tax information.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks. There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.

About The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $145 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE – GNT
CUSIP – 36465E101



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.03 Per Share Equates to Total Annualized Distributions of $0.36 Per Share For 2021 The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update