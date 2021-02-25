Insight to Present at CEO Forum’s Transformative CEO Summit

Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Innovation , Insight, is leading one of nine thought-leader facilitated workgroups featuring 50 CEOs collaborating in real-time to address how to reinvent key aspects of business and society, including education, retail, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate citizenship.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, is presenting today at The CEO Forum’s Transformative CEO Summit , a virtual forum for up to 500 CEOs from some of the world’s top companies who will address modern solutions for today’s most pressing issues.

Lequin’s workgroup is focused on “Rebooting Society: Transforming with Digital to Emerge Stronger.” The group will answer what transformative CEOs can do to accelerate digital adoption within their organizations and turn disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic into new opportunities.

“There is no denying that the past year has significantly changed how companies operate, and technology’s role within the business is more essential than ever,” said Lequin. “Digital engagement is today’s new standard, from enabling the ‘anytime, anywhere’ workforce, to greater pressures to execute with perfection as supply chains face disruption, non-traditional competitors leverage technology to enter new markets, and customers’ buying patterns change. The organizations that devise the best long-term digital strategies will inevitably emerge the strongest.”

The Transformative CEO Summit is hosted by Robert Reiss, CEO of The CEO Forum Group. Keynote speakers will be Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens, USA; Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO, AARP; Greg A. Adams, chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente; and David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group.

