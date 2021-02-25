 

Insight to Present at CEO Forum’s Transformative CEO Summit

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, is presenting today at The CEO Forum’s Transformative CEO Summit, a virtual forum for up to 500 CEOs from some of the world’s top companies who will address modern solutions for today’s most pressing issues.

Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Innovation, Insight, is leading one of nine thought-leader facilitated workgroups featuring 50 CEOs collaborating in real-time to address how to reinvent key aspects of business and society, including education, retail, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate citizenship.

Lequin’s workgroup is focused on “Rebooting Society: Transforming with Digital to Emerge Stronger.” The group will answer what transformative CEOs can do to accelerate digital adoption within their organizations and turn disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic into new opportunities.

“There is no denying that the past year has significantly changed how companies operate, and technology’s role within the business is more essential than ever,” said Lequin. “Digital engagement is today’s new standard, from enabling the ‘anytime, anywhere’ workforce, to greater pressures to execute with perfection as supply chains face disruption, non-traditional competitors leverage technology to enter new markets, and customers’ buying patterns change. The organizations that devise the best long-term digital strategies will inevitably emerge the strongest.”

The Transformative CEO Summit is hosted by Robert Reiss, CEO of The CEO Forum Group. Keynote speakers will be Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens, USA; Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO, AARP; Greg A. Adams, chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente; and David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group.

To learn more about digital transformation solutions at Insight, visit insight.com or contact Insight at ConnectedSolutions@insight.com or 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT



