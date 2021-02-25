 

Asia Broadband Approves Stock Dividend For Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that the Company’s management and Board of Directors have approved a stock dividend. The restricted common share dividend will be distributed on the basis of 1 dividend share for every 50 shares owned to shareholders of record of the Company on April 5, 2021. AABB would like to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company.

AABB has recently experienced a tremendous increase in public communications with the Company, particularly as a result of the development and upcoming release of the AABB Gold (AABBG) cryptocurrency token. Therefore, AABB is currently retaining a large investor relation’s agency that has the capacity and integrated services necessary to satisfy the Company’s public communications demands and awareness needs. The new investor relations firm is expected to start providing services for the Company in the next several days and we would ask for your patience until that time. AABB would also like to thank Integrity Media Inc. for their diligent, professional and thorough services that they provided for the Company over the past month.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. AABB also is releasing a freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and expects to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com for more info.

Contact the Company at:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Website: www.asiametalsinc.com
Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.




