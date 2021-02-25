 

CoinGeek VII will take place in Zurich's Samsung Hall (June 8-10)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th installment of the Coingeek Conference series (June 8-10) has confirmed that it will be broadcast online and, hopefully, also be allowing attendees into Samsung Hall.

CoinGeek VII will be themed around the hot topic of data; the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain can handle almost limitless amounts of data, all immutably stored and at a very low cost. Unlike the tech behind the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with BSV apps, the user keeps their data and can even earn from it as a whole new internet (the metanet) is being built on a system of micropayments using BSV as its platform.

Zurich is the heartland of the European banking world and will be the latest venue for the seventh CoinGeek Conference next June. Just south of Zurich, known as 'Crypto Valley', Zug, Switzerland, is the home of the Bitcoin Association whose Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen, will once again host the conference. As a result, Switzerland will further enhance its reputation, as not only a banking and financial hub, but also, the European HQ of the digital asset space by playing host to CoinGeek VII.

In October last year, despite the global pandemic, CoinGeek VI managed to broadcast over 90 speakers – all of which were delivered live, not pre-recorded - over three days from studios in London and New York. This unique hybrid live & virtual event experience attracted an audience from around the globe with a total of over 300,000 views of the conference broadcast in English and in Chinese. Earlier in 2020, CoinGeek London saw over 1,000 in person attendees.

Previous CoinGeek Conferences have also appeared - highlighting the true power of a blockchain that scales to enterprise level coupled with tiny transaction fees - via Bitcoin SV, in Seoul, Hong Kong and Toronto.

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoinGeek VII will take place in Zurich's Samsung Hall (June 8-10) LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 7th installment of the Coingeek Conference series (June 8-10) has confirmed that it will be broadcast online and, hopefully, also be allowing attendees into Samsung Hall. CoinGeek VII will be themed around …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Card-Dynamics, the B2B fintech specialized in the subscription economy, closes a 2.5M€ funding ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT
Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules
What do Growing EV Sales Mean for Hydrogen Sensor Manufacturers
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Arete Incident Response Expands Executive Leadership Team
Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
New Bookmakers - Best New Bookies UK 2021, Latest Report By ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods