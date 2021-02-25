CoinGeek VII will take place in Zurich's Samsung Hall (June 8-10)

CoinGeek VII will be themed around the hot topic of data; the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain can handle almost limitless amounts of data, all immutably stored and at a very low cost. Unlike the tech behind the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with BSV apps, the user keeps their data and can even earn from it as a whole new internet (the metanet) is being built on a system of micropayments using BSV as its platform.

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7 th installment of the Coingeek Conference series (June 8-10) has confirmed that it will be broadcast online and, hopefully, also be allowing attendees into Samsung Hall.

Zurich is the heartland of the European banking world and will be the latest venue for the seventh CoinGeek Conference next June. Just south of Zurich, known as 'Crypto Valley', Zug, Switzerland, is the home of the Bitcoin Association whose Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen, will once again host the conference. As a result, Switzerland will further enhance its reputation, as not only a banking and financial hub, but also, the European HQ of the digital asset space by playing host to CoinGeek VII.

In October last year, despite the global pandemic, CoinGeek VI managed to broadcast over 90 speakers – all of which were delivered live, not pre-recorded - over three days from studios in London and New York. This unique hybrid live & virtual event experience attracted an audience from around the globe with a total of over 300,000 views of the conference broadcast in English and in Chinese. Earlier in 2020, CoinGeek London saw over 1,000 in person attendees.

Previous CoinGeek Conferences have also appeared - highlighting the true power of a blockchain that scales to enterprise level coupled with tiny transaction fees - via Bitcoin SV, in Seoul, Hong Kong and Toronto.

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.