 

Donegal Insurance Group Selects CoreLogic’s Leading Property & Casualty Claims Workflow and Management Solution to Enhance Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 16:00  |  25   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that Donegal Insurance Group, a family of property and casualty insurance companies, has selected CoreLogic as the technology provider to power and streamline their property claims operations and help improve the policyholder experience.

“Donegal is known for its superior claims service and takes pride in being ‘There When It Matters Most’ for its policyholders,” said Bob McCafferty, VP of Claims for Donegal Insurance Group. “By engaging with CoreLogic and leveraging their Claims Platform, we will be able to further enhance the customer experience. Using the tools and integrations available through CoreLogic, we can keep customers connected and informed throughout the claims process. In many cases, our claim representatives can quickly estimate damages from their desk, resulting in faster settlements and higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

CoreLogic delivers solutions across underwriting, claims and risk management that enable insurance carriers to provide a compelling digital policyholder experience and superior ease of use through every touchpoint in the property insurance ecosystem. Its unique approach to unite all parts of the insurance workflow onto one cloud-native concurrent platform, simplifies claims process, enables innovation agility through best-in-class InsurTech and integrates supply chain vendors with a flip of a switch. The cloud-based insurance hub uses a secure and open architecture enabled by an industry-leading API framework, making it easy for clients to connect to a host of innovative third-party InsurTech solutions through the CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance.

“We have been fortunate that many insurance companies are turning to CoreLogic as they look to deliver a better experience with more efficient claims handling and ease of integration with their key suppliers and third-party technologies,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “This newest collaboration with Donegal demonstrates CoreLogic’s future growth and transformation in the insurance sector to significantly improve the customer experience at their most critical moment of need.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Donegal Insurance Group Selects CoreLogic’s Leading Property & Casualty Claims Workflow and Management Solution to Enhance Customer Experience CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that Donegal Insurance Group, a family of property and casualty insurance companies, has selected CoreLogic as the technology provider to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
CoreLogic Launches New Digital Title and Closing Solution to Accelerate Mortgage Origination Workflow and Improve the Borrower Experience
16.02.21
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from CoStar Group
09.02.21
Sierra Pacific Mortgage Selects CoreLogic to Streamline Home Appraisal Process
09.02.21
Mortgage Delinquency in November Reaches the Lowest Level Since March, CoreLogic Reports
06.02.21
CORELOGIC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. - CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 Per Share in Cash
02.02.21
Onward and Upward: Annual US Home Price Appreciation in 2020 Outpaced 2019 Levels by 50%, CoreLogic Reports
29.01.21
CoreLogic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share
27.01.21
Risk Redefined: CoreLogic Catastrophe Report Emphasizes Need to Address Increasing Frequency of Hazard Events Due to Climate Change