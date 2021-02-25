IMDbPro Adds Thousands of Cast and Crew Notices Through New Agreements With Staff Me Up, Casting Calls America and Crew Calls America

IMDbPro ( www.imdbpro.com ), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, has added thousands of searchable cast and crew notices through Staff Me Up, Casting Calls America and Crew Calls America. With these new providers as well as notices posted directly on IMDbPro and existing relationships with Casting Networks and Direct Submit (formerly NYCastings), IMDbPro now offers one of the largest selections of cast and crew notices available anywhere.

IMDbPro members can access cast and crew notices for more than 30 job categories including actor, writer, director and editor at imdbpro.com/jobs, from the “Jobs” header in the site toolbar or via the “Jobs” tab on the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Members can quickly and easily discover the most relevant opportunities by searching and filtering notices by location, production type and more. In response to member feedback on the impact of COVID-19, IMDbPro has added the ability for members to search for work-from-home opportunities. Once they find a role to apply to, they are taken to the service to complete their submission.

“We’re on a mission to make IMDbPro the essential destination for entertainment industry professionals,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Today’s announcement supports IMDbPro’s ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of customers seeking to discover new opportunities, pursue their professional aspirations and advance their careers.”

The expanded selection of cast and crew notices is the latest in a series of ongoing and increasingly personalized IMDbPro product innovations guided by customer input. The recently launched IMDbPro Discover tool, now available in beta mode, empowers members to find people based on a variety of key IMDb data, experience and expertise and is available to all members for free on a limited-time basis. IMDbPro Discover is ideal for decision-makers such as producers, directors, showrunners, department heads, execs and others needing to build the perfect teams for both on-camera and behind-the-scenes. It includes advanced features to customize, export and share lists. Also, with so many people in the entertainment industry working from home, IMDbPro recently began offering all members free access to premium and secure video and voice meetings and chat messaging through Amazon Chime for desktop, web and iOS/Android. IMDbPro members are entertainment professionals across nearly every major job function in the industry, comprising a growing number of decision makers, including many of the most prolific producers, casting directors, filmmakers, agents, managers and studio executives.